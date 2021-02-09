As a brand committed to the continuous improvement of its vehicles – in particular to reducing their environmental impact – Citroën UK is pleased to announce a reduction of 3g/km of CO2 on Grand C4 SpaceTourer PureTech 3-cylinder petrol automatic variants.

Available on Grand C4 SpaceTourer from March 2021 production, the developments come in the form of a new battery and the fitment of a new high-efficiency alternator to optimise performance.

In addition to the increased efficiency of these selected variants, customers will also benefit from a £285 on the road cost reduction as a result of a lower CO2 output placing the vehicle in a lower VED tax band.

For company car drivers, the lower CO2 emissions result in a BIK tax band reduction of 1% on ‘Live' and ‘Sense' trim levels – as an example, this reduces the monthly tax bill of a 40% tax payer by over £110 in the 2021-22 tax period (when driving a Sense PureTech 130 Stop & Start EAT8 automatic model).

With a newly re-structured range as of December 2020, the multi-award winning Grand C4 SpaceTourer seven-seater is now available in three trims: ‘Live', ‘Sense' and ‘Shine', with prices starting from just £26,210 MRRP OTR.

All models are exceptionally well specified, with a 12-inch panoramic HD central display, a 7-inch Touch Drive interface with Bluetooth® and DAB radio, rear parking sensors, and Citroën Connect Nav including a 3 year subscription to Connected Navigation Pack services, including Real Time Traffic & Speedcam standard on all versions. Mid-level ‘Sense' models go further with a reversing camera, dark tinted side and rear windows, keyless entry and start, Active Safety Brake and Driver Attention Alert.

Range topping ‘Shine' models enjoy a large glass panoramic sunroof, Xenon headlights, motorised tailgate, active cruise control and blind-spot monitoring.

In line with the Citroën Advance UK strategy announced in October 2020 and effective from December 2020, a price reduction of £1,250 was applied to the Grand C4 SpaceTourer UK range under the brand's new ‘Fair Pricing' policy, a long-term and fundamental change to the UK business model that saw list prices across the model range reduced to new fair and transparent levels.