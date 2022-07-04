cordless-hedge-trimmer-electric-or-petrol

It is necessary to choose a trimmer for plants with great responsibility. Such a purchase can not be cheap and will be very disappointing if later it will not meet your expectations. What you should pay attention to when buying a cordless hedge trimmer is described in this article.

Important Features

Below are described main types of hedge trimmers. Here you will see the comparison between the electric, petrol, and cordless types to help you decide on which suits you best.

Electric hedge trimmer

They are the most affordable and easiest to use. They do not require specialized training and you can start working with them immediately after purchase. But the most significant advantage is their environmental friendliness. Such tools do not emit toxic waste into the air because they are powered by an outlet. This leads to a disadvantage in working with them. These trimmers have a limited radius, which depends on the length of the wire. It also affects the power of the tool - they are suitable for thin soft foliage.

Petrol hedge trimmer

These are the most powerful tools. Such a trimmer does not need to be charged for a long time and is not limited by wires in its working range. Such trimmers can easily cope with the dense foliage of bushes and dense grass. However, they also have their disadvantages. Namely, these trimmers are quite noisy and you need to always remember to refuel the engine. This can lead to additional costs, so they are mostly used by specialized companies.

Cordless hedge trimmer

The advantageous analog of the electric trimmer. It solves the problem of the mobility of the tool. The built-in battery allows you to reach the farthest corners of your garden. However, you have to pay for such convenience. The structure of the motor makes the mechanism more complex, which makes the trimmer will need regular inspection and maintenance. You will also not be able to start working at any time. You'll need to charge your tool before you do it.