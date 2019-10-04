If you are involved in a ridesharing accident as a passenger, you will likely be very confused and wondering what if anything you should do next. Since services such as Lyft and Uber are still relatively new, most passengers in these situations have little if any knowledge regarding the legal options in these matters. As a result, passengers who are injured or have property damaged often lose out on compensation they need to pay medical bills, take the place of lost wages from being unable to work, and replace personal property that was damaged or destroyed in the accident. Since millions of people use ridesharing services each day, there is a much greater chance you will be involved in an accident. If you want to make sure you know what to do when and if this happens to you, here is crucial information about ridesharing accidents.

Get Help to the Scene

When these accidents happen, always make sure you get help to the scene as quickly as possible. To do so, use your cellphone to call 9-1-1. Once you do, first responders such as police, fire, and rescue personnel will arrive to begin offering help, making the scene safe and secure, and investigating what caused the accident. Since the police report filed about the accident may be crucial in helping you win an insurance claim or personal injury lawsuit, always hire a Lyft accident attorney and make sure they get a copy of the report. If the report shows your driver or another driver acted in a careless and negligent manner, your attorney can use this report along with other evidence to convince insurance companies and other attorneys to settle out-of-court.

Make Sure Your Injuries are Treated

Even if you are not sure whether or not you are injured, always allow rescue personnel at the scene to examine you and transport you to a hospital for further examination by doctors. While you can get treated at the scene for cuts, bruises, and broken bones, doctors at a hospital can run tests to see if you are suffering from more serious injuries to your head, back, and neck. If you refuse treatment immediately after the accident, insurance companies will attempt to say you were never injured in the accident. If this happens, you could seriously jeopardize your chances of receiving compensation to pay for medical bills, pain and suffering, property damage, and lost wages from being unable to return to your job. To keep this from happening, always work with the best ridesharing accident lawyer you can find.

Get Witness Information

While at the scene of the accident, try to talk to witnesses and get as much information from them as possible. Along with their names, phone numbers, and addresses, also get their accounts of what happened leading up to the accident. Whether they saw another vehicle cause the accident or noted your driver was exceeding the speed limit, these and other bits of information can be crucial to your case. To make sure there is no chance these initial observations can be changed or forgotten later on, use your smartphone to make a video of each witness and what they tell you. Once you have all this information, contact West Coast Trial Lawyers and schedule a consultation to discuss this evidence and other aspects of the accident.

Stay Calm and Use Common Sense

Even though it is natural to be upset when involved in an auto accident, you will need to do everything possible to stay calm and use common sense while at the scene and afterwards. As an example, don't let your temper get the best of you and start blaming this person or that person for the accident. Likewise, be careful not to say anything that could implicate you as having caused the accident. In the course of conversation with police, witnesses, or others, never say something such as "I'm sorry" or "I should not have done that." If you do, these statements will make it sound as if you are wwwitting the accident was caused by your actions. To prevent insurance companies from being able to use your own innocent remarks against you, stay calm and say as little as possible until you have spoken with the best ridesharing accident lawyer who is knowledgeable and experienced regarding these complex cases.

Use the Company's Insurance Policy

If you are a passenger in a ridesharing accident, the good news is that the company will have an insurance policy in place that kicks in to compensate passengers who get injured. In most cases, these policies are for as much as $1 million. However, the bad news is that the insurance company will probably do everything possible to keep from paying out compensation. Therefore, you will need the services of a skilled Lyft accident attorney to make sure you are given the compensation you deserve. Unfortunately, the insurance company may try to claim the accident was caused by you distracting your driver or doing something else that resulted in the accident taking place. However, by quickly hiring an attorney from West Coast Trial Lawyers, the ridesharing company and insurance company will know from the beginning you are determined to fight them every step of the way if necessary to gain much-needed and deserved compensation for current and future medical treatment, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

Compile Evidence

Since you will only have one chance to be at the accident scene before it is cleared away, make sure you compile as much evidence as possible by using your smartphone. If you can, take videos and photos of injuries you sustained such as cuts or bruises, any personal property you had with you that was destroyed in the accident, and damage to the vehicle in which you were riding. But just as important, take photos or videos of such things as traffic lights, stop signs and speed limit signs nearby, skid marks in the road, property damage near the scene, bushes and trees that may have obstructed views, and other aspects that may help prove your case. Once you have this evidence, put it in the hands of your Lyft accident lawyer. By possessing this abundance of evidence, your lawyer can compare key details with what was contained in police reports and witness statements. Also, your lawyer can hire expert witnesses such as accident reconstruction experts to show the judge and jury just how the accident took place.

Document Your Damages

If you are seriously injured as a passenger in a ridesharing accident, your life may change in many ways. Whether this involves enduring extensive medical treatment over weeks, months, or even years, being unable to continue working at a job you loved, or missing out on family vacations and other special events, there is little doubt the accident will take a significant toll on you physically and emotionally. Therefore, be sure you document these and other damages you have suffered as a result of the accident. In doing so, the best ridesharing accident lawyer from West Coast Trial Lawyers can show the court just how much the accident and your resulting injuries have impacted your life and that of your family.