At times, you can be taken aback by what's happening on the streets of San Francisco. For instance, it's not uncommon to come across myriads of self-driving cars. This might be unusual scenery anywhere but San Francisco. For those of you who don't know, the state of California has recently approved a pilot program for driverless rides. The aim is to provide cars that have self-driving features to the public. Cruise, the renowned American self-driving car company, has succeeded in securing authorization to take part in the first pilot program of this kind. Interestingly enough, California's DMV has yet to make a decision regarding Waymo, the autonomous driving technology development company. It seems that the agency is still reviewing the applications.

According to Cruise, its autonomous vehicles have logged more than 2 million miles in California. The company counts about 300 self-driving cars in San Francisco and Phoenix. Walmart is investing in Cruise autonomous vehicles for deliveries in Scottsdale, Arizona. The multinational retail company has been taken over by the one-of-a-kind technology and unmatched driverless technology. Cruise is, more often than not, described as a division or unit of General Motors. Nonetheless, the company prefers the denomination majority-owned subsidiary. Their vehicles are technically engineered to last 1 million miles and the interior components are replaceable. Currently, Cruise is working on reducing the costs of the upkeep.

Testing self-driving cars on the challenging roads of San Francisco is paramount

In no time soon, Cruise will hit San Francisco with no hands on the wheel. The driverless vehicles will have a hard time on the road. If you've ever visited San Francisco, then you're familiar with the style of driving. Many describe it as plain ridiculous. What's certain is that there are tough problems to overcome. The hills are a great example. It's necessary to see the person coming down the hill, which is why the system needs to be designed to account for such a situation. It takes great effort to reach dense urban environments, the overwhelming majority of drivers fail more often than not.

Minor accidents can take place, of which mention can be made of low speed rear-end collisions, involving cyclists. It's important to stress that no injuries resulted from these events. The perception system of self-driving cars ought to be able to predict that individuals are moving rapidly and that someone can emerge from a group of pedestrians. It's necessary to expose the software to atypical situations, particularly in more challenging places. Dense urban areas such as the SF Bay Area accommodate more people, vehicles, and cyclists. Sometimes, they can even contain raccoons. Most importantly, the traffic lights aren't always red, yellow, or green. This is a problem given that driverless vehicles have to read the traffic lights.

Autonomous vehicles will make a huge impact on transportation, particularly on parking

The future is here. Besides Cruise, several companies are competing to release self-driving vehicles to the general public. Many aren't convinced that self-driving cars are a good idea, so there's a great deal of skepticism. Whether we like it or not, they will become part of our everyday lives. Now, the question is: What impact do driverless cars have on transportation? Well, it will be easier to transport goods or people from point A to point B. Autonomous vehicles can be utilized off-hours, typically overnight, which leads to fewer congested roadways. As far as businesses are concerned, they can considerably lower fuel costs and reduce labor expenses. The point is that adding driverless cars to the mix improves the entire process.

Will parking lots change due to self-driving cars?

When you sign up for monthly parking in San Francisco, you gain access to the best rates and resources. Nothing beats the convenience of having a safe place to store your car. Leaving the vehicle on the street or in an open lot isn't recommended. Parking spaces are very important to a city, which must have enough spaces for parking for residents and visitors alike. Vehicles are the key factor in transportation, so municipalities have to do their best to meet the needs and expectations of drivers. It's believed that self-driving cars will have a significant impact on parking lots. To be more precise, a considerable percentage of the parking spaces will decrease.

What happens is that autonomous cars use parking spaces in a more efficient manner. Regular vehicles, on the other hand, demand a great deal of space. When the driver gets out of the car, they need space to open the door and walk away. Driverless cars are smarter, which translates into the fact that it's possible to decrease development costs associated with parking. Self-driving cars might transform city parking as we know it. Parking lots will accommodate more autonomous vehicles. Unfortunately, this could lead to a horrific gridlock if they cruise along the streets rather than paying to park. Only time will tell what the future holds.

Why don't some people trust driverless cars?

As mentioned above, some people aren't excited about the idea of autonomous vehicles. In spite of the rise of automated vehicle technology, individuals are still hesitant. But why? It probably has something to do with the fact that driving a car is one of the most personal things you can do. People would rather drive themselves than hand over the keys. Not only is driving convenient, but also it's a fun way to get from one place to the other. Self-driving cars take all the fun out of it. Many individuals still love to get behind the wheels. While driverless cars have the potential to decrease road traffic accidents, it seems they get involved in numerous accidents. The fatalities involving Uber and Tesla vehicles are a testimony to this fact. It's therefore understandable that people are hesitant when it comes to self-driving cars.

All in all, some level of automation will be implemented on the streets of San Francisco. Let's hope that it will be for the better and no fatalities will occur.