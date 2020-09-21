AmericanTrucks (AT) releases a new customer build spotlight series aimed at motivating truck owners to tackle their next project. Hosted by AT's Adam Maqboul, the video interview format is relaxed and informative, giving viewers a closer look at the inspiration behind the build. AT's spotlight series launches with a lifted, 2013 5.7L Ram 1500 owned by Carson Hardy from Texas. The video is included in Carson's build profile page along with images, and a full breakdown of his AT build list.

The interview begins with Adam pointing out Carson's huge suspension modifications. These include a Rough Country 3-inch lift, a 6-inch SuperLift, 6-inch lifted struts for the front, and 5.5 to 7.5 lifted shocks for the rear. Next, they move onto Carson's 35-inch tires with 22 x 14-inch -76 offset wheels, discussing his improved ride quality and sidesteps. They segue into the front end to chat about the Barricade bumper and Over-Rider hoop. Carson explains why he chose to upgrade to his DLR headlights before heading to the back bumper to tout the benefits of built-in steps. As the video wraps up, viewers will find out what Carson likes best about the AFE Magnum Force dry filter and the $2000 worth of mods he still has in his AT "save for later" cart.

AT's customer spotlight video series hopes to become a customer favorite with its personalized, behind-the-scenes format. Carson's 2013 Ram Big Horn has a ton of mods installed from off-road parts to wheels, suspension, plus a number of appearance upgrades. The newly released video along with Carson's profile page gives customers inspiration and know-how for their own build. The video series will continue as part of AT's commitment to its growing community of truck enthusiasts.