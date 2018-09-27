We've all had times driving when the glare from the sun or oncoming headlights temporary blinds us. You know, those moments when your windshield instantly switches from being transparent to total white out. Although it usually causing your heart to skip a beat or two, it usually lasts just a second or so. Unless, it lasts longer, which can happen and is very dangerous. Here's what you should know about windshield glare.

How glare occurs

You probably know that windshield glare comes when dirt or fog on your windshield reflects light sources in front of you. The physics behind the phenomena is "scattering." The fine debris on the windshield scatters the oncoming light across the glass to the rest of the debris. When bright enough, this can make the glass appear opaque thereby interrupting the driver's vision.

New Cars

It should be noted that brand new cars may suffer from another glare producing element: the waxy film that collects on the inside of your windshield glass caused by the release of volatile gasses trapped in the dashboard and other plastic pieces. This only occurs for a few weeks until all the "plasticizers" have dissipated into the air. Interestingly, our technical reference for this article, Waseca Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Waseca, MNsaid these plasticizers are known for what we call "that new car smell."

Solution

The solution, of course, is to remove the scattering particles, or in layman's terms: "clean your windshield." Hope this isn't too big a surprise. However, as easy as this is to say, thoroughly cleaning your windshield usually takes a little more effort than just a quick wipe with Windex.

Supplies to clean your windshield

The first step is to collect the following glass cleaning supplies. Such as automotive glass cleaner, microfiber towels, glass cleaning clay bar, isopropyl alcohol, paper towels.

How to do the outside

1) Wipe down the entire windshield with your microfiber cloth. This is to remove any larger pieces of debris

2) Apply the glass cleaner to the microfiber cloth and wipe down the entire windshield

3) Soak a piece of the clay bar in warm water and wipe down the windshield. The clay bar will pick up the stubborn debris, like tree sap, bird droppings, etc. that remain.

4) Apply the glass cleaner to the microfiber cloth and wipe down the entire windshield a second time. How to do the inside

1) Wipe down the entire windshield with your microfiber cloth. This is to remove any larger pieces of debris

2) Apply isopropyl alcohol to the microfiber cloth and wipe down the entire windshield. This isopropyl alcohol will remove the oily film that collects on your inner windshield surface due to the dash and other plastics outgassing.

3) Apply the glass cleaner to the microfiber cloth and wipe down the inside of the entire windshield.

Polishing the glass

Some detailers like to polish the outside windshield glass after cleaning. This can be done with ordinary car wax or via a specialty product like rain-X. What the waxing does is keeps debris from sticking to the glass and helps resist rain.

