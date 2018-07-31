Exclusive to Extreme Terrain, Deegan 38 Jeep Wrangler parts for 2007-2018 JK Wranglers and 2018 JL Wranglers are derived from an exciting partnership with freestyle motocross and off-road racing legend Brian Deegan. With this exciting new partnership, comes an exciting new Wrangler parts giveaway appropriately titled: "Deegan 38 Wrangler Armor Giveaway".

The action-oriented Deegan 38 line is a collection of top-quality, unique products created with the serious off-roader in mind. All Deegan 38 products are made to high quality standards, with all the ruggedness needed to endure adventures in America's wild places, carrying the Deegan 38 shield badge for extra visual impact.

Between now and September 30th, 2018, potential finalists can enter daily for their chance to win one of two $3,000 Deegan 38 Armor builds for their Wrangler. At one entry per day, this gives each entrant a total of 63 potential chances to win! Two finalists will be selected by random drawing on or around October 5th, 2018.

Enter daily at https://www.extremeterrain.com/deegan-38-armor-giveaway.html for the chance to win an awesome armor package with Deegan 38 Bumpers, Fender Flares, Skid Plates, Rock Sliders, Lighting + more for your Wrangler!

