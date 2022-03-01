After the G-Class weeks ago, the midsize sedan now had an interruption in Germany. Excessive demand and the semiconductor shortage are to blame

1: Mercedes-Benz E450 with AMG-Line Package (source: Daimler)

In early February, it was reported that the G-Class SUV had its orders interrupted in the European market and the most likely reason was to have its item packages changed. Now, Mercedes-Benz has reportedly halted the E-Class's orders in Germany, but only for the sedan – the current family also includes a coupé, a cabriolet, and a station wagon which comes in regular and All Terrain variation.

While official information is scarce at the moment, it has been reported that demand for the model has grown in other regions and that the current semiconductor shortage the industry is facing is still impacting production. Both factors have allegedly depleted the automaker's inventory, which could be the reason for its decision to temporarily stop taking new orders for the E-Class midsize sedan.

2: Mercedes-AMG E63 S Touring (source: Daimler)

What can we expect from the E Class?

Since the current generation was released in 2016 and facelifted in 2020, it is still early to speculate about the arrival of a whole new model. What is known so far is that buyers who prefer something entirely electric can choose the EQE and that the all-new E-Class is still in development. It has been reported that the coupé and cabriolet will be spun off into the CLE, a brand new line of their own.

As mentioned before, the interesting part is that this event has only affected the sedan. If you have already decided to buy a Mercedes Benz model, it could be an unexpected opportunity to consider adjacent options: the Coupé is sportier, the Cabriolet has the exclusive open roof, the Touring has a roomier cabin, and the CLS is more stylish. Any other would go too further from the original sedan.

3: Mercedes-Benz E450 AMG-Line Cabrio (source: Daimler)

What about the existing E Class?

