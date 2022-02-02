ev-tire-maintenance-to-get-the-most-out-of-your-tires

Green, quiet, and affordable, electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular in the United States. In fact, a non-binding federal mandate now aims to make half the vehicles sold in the country electric by 2030. Although the issue of tire maintenance can easily be overlooked, it's key to getting the most out of your electric vehicle. By keeping your tires in great condition, you can minimize wear, maximize your range, and potentially prevent accidents.

Regularly inspect your tires

Since regular fuel-burning engines require oil changes once every few months, this also works as an assurance a mechanic will regularly inspect your car tires. Electric vehicles, on the other hand, have a longer maintenance interval. That means you need to remember to give your tires regular visual inspections to ensure they're in good working condition (your EV's app may have a calendar that can remind you about inspections). When performing the inspection, be sure to look at and feel the tire's inside shoulder rather than just focusing on the outside. If you need to take care of any other maintenance tasks, a car ramp can also be used to give you more room to safely work under your car. Low profile car ramps work well with cars that sit closer to the ground while offering adequate support.

Check tread and air pressure

Your tires should also have adequate tread depth — 2/32 of an inch is considered safe. You can easily check the tread depth of your tires by inserting a US penny into the groove while making sure Lincoln's head is pointed downward into the groove. If the groove covers Lincoln's head, your tire tread is fine. If, on the other hand, you can still see Lincoln's head, the tires need replacing. Moreover, you'll also need to regularly check the air pressure at least once a month at a minimum. Air pressure is particularly important for maintaining your battery range, minimizing noise, and preventing wear and rolling resistance.

Rotate your tires

Tire rotation every few months is key for electric vehicles — even more so than regular cars. Since electric vehicles are around 10% heavier than regular cars and have a 20% faster wear rate, distributing the weight is particularly important for ensuring even wear across the whole tire. Tires naturally wear over time and regular rotation helps prevent the need for early replacement. Also, ensure your tires are either in-season or all-season tires. Some electric vehicles (like the Model 3, for example) are sold with summer tires to boost performance during that season. But, summer tires are typically made from a tougher material that becomes hard, brittle, and prone to chipping in freezing temperatures. Winter rubber, on the other hand, remains supple in the cold, yet softens even more so in the summer, which in turn contributes to premature wear and tear.

Maintaining your electric vehicle's tires doesn't have to be complicated. With regular inspections, tread and air pressure checks, and rotations, you can keep your electric vehicle in tip-top condition for years to come.