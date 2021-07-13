Every motorcycle rider out there knows just how crucial it is to have quality safety gear, as bikes don't provide all that much protection. However, while you may know what gear essentials you need, you might not know how to purchase the correct type of gear for you. There are quite a few considerations to take into account that will determine if you are buying the right gear and whether it will provide you with any protection or not.

There are tons of dangers for motorcyclists, some lurking on the roads and others hiding in their choice of safety gear. So, to best protect yourself if you are involved in a motorcycle accident, we have listed expert tips to help you buy the most suitable safety gear.

A Quality Helmet

The most crucial factor to consider when purchasing a motorcycle helmet is fit. If the helmet is slightly loose, it won't provide you with protection during an accident. At the same time, if the helmet is too tight, emergency services will have difficulty removing the helmet if you are in an accident, especially if you have any swelling, which can cause severe complications. In addition, quality is the next factor to consider; you should never cheap out when buying a helmet. Furthermore, it is crucial to replace your helmet after each fall, or even a drop, as a minor crack in the helmet will compromise its structural integrity significantly.

Genuine Leather Or Textile?

Genuine leather and kevlar are your two options when it comes to your biker jacket and gloves. Leather has been the choice for motorcyclists for several decades, although kevlar is the same fabric used to craft bulletproof vests. The option is ultimately yours, as this choice can be made purely by preference. However, once again, quality and a perfect fit are essential factors. However, you will have to maintain the leather with the correct products to ensure your jacket and gloves last longer and stay durable over the years, as neglecting them can reduce the durability.

Boots That Protect Your Ankles

Riding in a regular sneaker is a massive mistake, as even a minor fall can result in broken or sprained ankles or much worse damage. Choosing the proper boots can be a bit tricky, as there are so many options out there, from dirt bike boots to leather combat-style boots and everything in between. Your most important consideration is ankle protection; the boots should at the very least cover your ankles. What's more, boots with steel toe caps are a great choice as they will keep your toes safe in the event of an accident. Look for boots with ankle inserts, gear change pads, slip-resistant soles, and other features that will enhance your safety on the roads.

Motorcycles can be dangerous, although if you choose the right gear, your risk of serious injury in an accident will be reduced. With that said, safe riding techniques will reduce your risk of being involved in a motorcycle accident.