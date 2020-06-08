explore-expert-tips-to-sell-your-car-without-a-title

If you are thinking in terms of selling your car that does not have a title, this could prove to be quite alarming. However, often there could be some logical explanation: the car's title is stolen, lost or damaged, the car must have been abandoned somewhere on your property, a lender is holding a lien, or there are some bills owed on it, or you did not get the vehicle titled when you had bought it. Another possibility could be that the vehicle could have been stolen and in such a case, you must consider reporting it to the police at the earliest possible. Even though selling and purchasing a vehicle without a title or proof of ownership is not legal in a majority of the jurisdictions, you have access to a host of effective ways of selling a car without a title.

Get the Car Title Replaced

Get in touch with the local motor vehicles department and ask about ways you could get a replacement for a stolen, lost, or damaged title. You could browse the official DMV website to get more information including duplication or replacement fees.

As per Huffpost.com, most of the auto fraud seems to be done by private sellers. Often salvaged cars without disclosing damage, stolen cars with false paperwork, cars with tampered odometers, etc. are offered on sale.

In the event, the odometer reading no. or some other portion of the title seems to be altered or modified; the document would not be regarded as valid. Get in touch with experts at Don't Trade It In if you are thinking of selling your car.

Examine Alternate Titling Options

All states operate differently, however, some states follow ways so that it becomes easier for you to get a title for a car that had been abandoned or that is known to have some outstanding garage bills on account of some repair jobs. You may consider filing for an abandoned car title.

Consider Writing Your Car's Bill Of Sale

Some states did not get involved with issuing titles until 1975; hence, a bill of sale could be regarded as an acceptable proof of ownership. If that is the case, you could consider exploring the existing regulations of the state relating to the bill. Most states would be having a form that you could take out a printout or collect it from a DMV branch. These forms are generally preferable as compared to any bill of sale written by you.

Consider Being Upfront With the Car Buyer

If your car does not have a title and you cannot get one, it is your moral responsibility to keep the buyer informed right from the word go. The potential customer must be told that you do not seem to have all the necessary paperwork or documentation.

Conclusion

Some states make it mandatory to get the bill of sale notarized. Since regulations would be varying from one state to another, you must find out about the laws applicable in your case. You must retain copies of every single document. Your state must be notified about the sale and remember to get your vehicle registered.