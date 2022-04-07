Extending The Lifespan Of Your Vehicle

Cars are like any other piece of machinery. They require constant care, cleaning, and maintenance. And like any other machine, cars also have a lifespan, but how long or short that lifespan is completely depends on how well you've cared for your vehicle. In this article, we will be sharing some tips and tricks which you can adopt to extend the lifespan of your vehicle.

Let's take a look at what these tips and tricks are.

Drive Carefully

First and foremost, it is of utmost importance to drive carefully. Reckless driving will not only damage your car, but it will put undue stress on your engine, tires, suspension, and other components, causing them to give problems early on.

When driving, avoid accelerating too fast, especially in the 20 minutes that you drive after starting the car. Avoid driving over potholes or hitting curbs with your tires because this will damage your tires.

Also, avoid accelerating too fast and then stopping abruptly because it will strain your engine and brakes.

When you're stopped at a red light, put your car in neutral; if it's in drive, your engine will try to push the car even when it's stopped, which will put undue stress on the engine.

Oil Change

A car's engine is one of the most crucial components; without it, the car wouldn't even move. So taking care of the engine is of utmost importance. How do you care for the engine? Well, firstly by getting regular oil changes. Using premium engine oil and changing the engine oil on time is important. The engine oil will make sure your engine is well lubricated so all its components can run smoothly.

Make sure you don't wait too long in between oil changes because that would cause stress on the engine. Secondly, the engine needs to breathe, so using the best air filter is important.

The engine needs an unhindered flow of air for combustion, and if the filter is dirty or of poor quality, your engine won't be operating at its optimum level. Taking good care of the engine will ensure it lasts a long time.

Fuel

When filling your vehicle with gas, make sure you choose a fuel station that has a good reputation. Ask them if they filter the gas and whether they change the filters regularly; also, make sure they don't water down the gas.

You'll know if they water down the gas if your car's mileage seems disrupted after you've gotten gas.

Remember never to get your tank filled when the tanker fills the station. This is because the turbulence causes dust and debris to be dispersed through the fuel. And there is a chance that they'll enter your tank and may damage the fuel system and the engine.

Oil Filters

When you get your car's oil changed, you need to change the oil filters. The oil filter will catch dust and debris from entering the engine. Eventually, when the filter has caught enough dust and debris, it will need to be replaced. If you don't replace the oil filter, you risk having contaminated oil circulating in the engine.

Tires

Tires won't last you the car's entire lifespan, but you can do a few things to ensure you get the maximum use out of your tires before you have to replace them.

Always make sure the pressure in your tires is even and at the optimum level recommended by your car's manufacturers. You can read your owner's manual for this information.

Also, you can rotate your tires to make sure the wear on the tires is not uneven. Checking the tread of the tires is also important. Balding tires can be a serious safety hazard.

Brake Fluid

You should check your brake fluid every month. Make sure the fluid is filled to the top. Never use an already opened bottle of brake fluid as the moisture will contaminate the fluid. And when changing the brake fluid, ensure you don't expose the fluid to air because it will absorb moisture.

Also, never use transmission fluid or power steering fluid as brake fluid; this will further damage the braking system.

Other Fluids

Apart from the brake fluid, many other fluids in your car need to be checked monthly or annually. Some of these are; coolant, power steering fluid, and transmission fluid. Regularly check the levels of these fluids, and if you notice a leak, take your car to the service station immediately to get the leak fixed.

Suspension

To ensure your suspension lasts a long time, you must care for your suspensions. Suspension care is directly correlated with tire care. So ensure your tires are well inflated at all times, the tire tread needs to be 1/8 of an inch for safe driving, and you rotate your tires to avoid uneven wear.

Your wheels also need to be aligned; the rule of thumb for alignment is that you need to get your wheels aligned every 1-2 years or after 30,000 miles.

Also, when you go to get your oil changed, ask your mechanic to inspect the suspensions, bushings, and joints. If any of these components are worn out, replacing them quickly will save you a lot of hassle and money. Shock absorbers should also be checked; a leaking shock may lead to further suspension damage.

Clean Your Car

This is just as important as taking care of your car's mechanical components. Keeping your car clean will help prevent long-term damage. Keeping it clean from the outside will ensure your paint doesn't wear out sooner than it should. And keeping it clean from the inside will ensure the interior of the car doesn't look worn out.

Conclusion

Vehicle maintenance is tough, especially if you're not a motorhead. After reading this article, we hope that you've understood that it's not as challenging as people think. There are just a handful of things to look out for in a vehicle, and if you keep an eye on these, your vehicle will last a very long time.