Off-road parts authority ExtremeTerrain (XT),announces a new sweepstakes spanning the month of February. The grand prize is a Toyota Tacoma roof rack valued at $500. Participants are invited to enter daily during the contest period which runs from 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 1, 2021 to 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 28, 2021. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

XT carries a broad selection of Toyota Tacoma roof racks, bed racks and carriers. Other popular categories include bumpers, LED lights, bull bars, armor and more. With Tacoma-specific build profiles and knowledgeable customer support reps, XT is a one-stop shop for Tacoma owners and enthusiasts alike.

One grand prize winner can head into the season with a brand-new roof rack valued at $500. The winner will be selected in a random drawing conducted on or about March 9, 2021 and notified shortly thereafter. XT's sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the United States, District of Columbia, and Canada who are age 18 or older at the time of entry. Some exclusions apply. Complete details can be found on the entry page below. Participants are encouraged to enter daily until February 28, 2021 for their best chance to win.

Enter daily here: https://www.extremeterrain.com/tacoma-racks-carriers.html