The Suzuki Press Office is very pleased to advise of the re-opening of its press car operations from Monday 11th January 2021 following a further re-assessment and confirmation of the safety procedures it has in place. Thank you for your understanding during our brief closure last week and if you had a press car booked for January, Jess will be in contact with you to rearrange this.

Suzuki is fully committed to its duty of care and the Press Office will continue with its highest level of sanitisation at handover by utilising the SANYCAR system in addition to manual sanitisation of all handles and touch points.

SANYCAR is a highly proven sanitisation device that has been independently tested in accordance with EU standards EN14476 and EN17272 in a biosafety 3 laboratory at the internationally recognised Medical University of Padua, with the conclusion that the Sanity system is 99.9% effective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

SANYCAR is a lightweight unit powered with electrical energy via an inverter and the vehicle USB socket. The full sanitisation cycle takes around 20 minutes and is then repeated at collection before our driving team take the car away.

SANYCAR has an exclusive "Safe System" that allows reconversion of residual ozone to oxygen in a safe, fast and completely automatised way. Thanks to this device, it is possible to deliver and use the vehicle soon after the end of the treatment.

Suzuki continues to use support drivers to eliminate the use of public transport and we appreciate your flexibility on delivery and collection times with handover to you personally, particularly when our drivers are travelling over longer distances.

Once again, we hope you and your families remain safe and well and look forward to meeting again at an event in the future. With all best wishes from Suzuki Press and PR.