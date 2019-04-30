Join the Fun – Raise $$$ for Charity!

PAOLI, Pa. (April 25th, 2019) – On May 18th, 2019, Jeep clubs and organizations will celebrate Go Topless Day® (GTD), sponsored by ExtremeTerrain (XT), through individual events hosted around the world. This is the perfect chance for Jeepers to join the fun, remove your Wrangler tops, and bask in the sunshine while raising money for a good cause.

Originally started in 2008 by All Things Jeep as a small meet up at a local farm stand in Central Massachusetts, GTD has grown over 50% YOY since XT has taken over as title sponsor to include over 200 gatherings globally on 6 continents. Raising funds through events like picnics, trail runs, giveaways, convoys, trail clean-ups, and other social outings, XT's goal is to have events hosted in all 50 states this year.

Donning Jeep Go Topless Day Gear, hosts will sell exclusive GTD shirts to raise additional funds while participants can utilize the #JEEPGOTOPLESSDAY hashtag on social media to share their pictures and story with the entire GTD community.

Most of these events are open to the public so to search for events in your area, visit the GTD main page here: https://www.extremeterrain.com/go-topless-day-main.html

Additional information and FAQ can be found here: https://www.extremeterrain.com/go-topless-day-hub.html

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

