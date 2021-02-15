Top Gear beautifully described it - classic cars with modern hearts. This is exactly what a restomod car is all about. For classic car enthusiasts, restoring the grand old vehicle with a new beating heart is what makes the classic car extraordinary.If you're looking for a guideline to help you start your own restomod project, you've come to the right place because this article will give you a good idea from start to finish.The First Phase - Dismantling1) Finding your spaceRestoring your car would require that you have the garage space to keep your car in a safe, secure space for a specific duration. It will be there for a long time, so this space needs to be big enough for you/the mechanic to move about together with the tools and parts required. What's more, it needs to be a safe area to work in.2) Emptying the carBefore you even begin to dismantle the car's parts, you need to ensure that your car is emptied out. Remove valuables, documents, and things that come in the way, such as umbrellas, shoes, or anything you've left in the car before.3) Removing the battery and fuelMost importantly, empty the gas tank. If the fuel is old, dispose of it according to the local regulations. If it's new, channel it to your other cars. You should also remove the battery.4) Take pictures.Taking pictures of the car before you do any further dismantling helps retain information that you may need in the process of your restomod. Take pictures, videos, and even make notes if you want to.5) Removing the accessoriesNow, it's time to remove all those things that make your car shine. Remove the bumpers, the stainless trim pieces, the window moldings, and the windshield. As you remove these pieces, place them in a labeled rack together with the photo of the parts/area attached, so you have a mental and visual memory, as well as proper organization separating each item.6) List and record.You also want to list out every part in your car that you're removing for a restomod. Also, put a note on whether you want to replace or repair each part.7) Removing the interiorsOnce the outer embellishments have been taken out, it's time to remove the interiors of your car, from the glass to the front and rear seats. Remove the door trims, carpet, and headliner. As before, make sure you take pictures of each step and make a note for each time. Store them in their labeled compartment.8) Removing the dash, trunk, and doorsMark the wire locations on your dash instrument. If you can remove the entire dash compartment, do it carefully with your instrument mounted, or remove each instrument individually and place them in their labeled boxes. Next comes the hood and trunk lid.9) Engine and transmissionContinuing the emptying theme, you need to drain your fluids as well. Drain engine and transmission fluids separately into the specific containers, or dispose of them accordingly.10) Removing the body and suspensionsDepending on your tools and expertise, you can remove the body and the front and rear suspensions.All you've done now is you've dismantled your car according to the mechanical, electrical, upholstery, and body, which could take a minimum of 40 to 72 hours. Now, we move on to the car restoration.The Second Phase - RestorationNow, here's the checklist for the second phase of restomod. It has to do with the parts you've taken out to be cleaned, repaired, replaced, or re-chromed.1) Send the parts to be re-chromed.Parts of the car, such as the bumper and the trims, are to be sent for re-chroming.2) The engine and transmission partsIf you have no plans to rebuild them yourself, send them to a mechanic shop.3) Take note of all parts.Just like how you took notes of the parts you took off, take note of the parts that you've labeled to be replaced. It makes financial and practical sense to order all your parts in one complete package, so you can optimize time, shipping, and take advantage of discounts and offers from suppliers. https://shop.revologycars.com/ is a great place to shop for parts, especially if you're looking for classic Mustang parts.4) It's cleaning time.Cleaning is much easier when you've stripped your car bare. Clean, repair, and send it for repaint at this point. Strip the paint of the body, top, and bottom before you repaint.5) Replace or rebuild.Restomod cars usually require a specific amount of replacing and rebuilding. Go ahead and do this, especially for your front and rear suspension on the frame.6) Welding it all inOnce the painting is all done, it's time to fit in your new metal embellishments. This is also the time to place the frame, so you can install your engine and transmissions. Add in the rear axle and install the car's seats. Now is also the time to rebuild, repaint, or replace any of your dash instruments, radio, and heater box.Phase 3 - The ReassemblyHere we are at the final stage with a freshly painted car body and every part ready to be installed. You first begin with the mechanical parts, engine, transmission, driveshaft, cooling system, and other accessories. Here's a process you can follow, so you don't get overwhelmed and ensure you've got everything covered.1) Begin with the wiring.When you have your dash instruments installed, get started with installing the wiring harness. Attach all your dash instruments to the wiring and test as you go with a voltage source.2) Adding the interiorsNext, insert the interior trims, the headliners, carpets, and the car's accent pieces. Continue with installing the front and rear glass. Once this is done, you can go ahead to install the car seats.3) Focus on the trunk.Once the insides are done, move to the trunk to fit it out with the necessary parts. Move on to installing the bumpers and exterior trims if you haven't done that yet.There's no hard and fast rule when it comes to the restomod process. The above is a checklist for you to follow. The process becomes easier if you've labeled and stored all the parts properly, plus you have pictures, videos, and notes to guide you.The most important aspect of a restomod project is to take each process in a step-by-step approach, doing it methodically and systematically. This way, you don't cause more damages to the car, and you can restore it to its minty condition.