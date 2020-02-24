If you're involved in a car accident, there are some things you can to ensure you're protected.

The first thing you should do is to stop. You're obligated by law to do so. Even if you think there wasn't any damage, you should stop your car after a collision.

Secondly, never wwwit you were at fault after an accident. Insurance policy is a contract and your contract with your personal or commercial auto insuranceÂ company requires you not to assume responsibility under these circumstances. And since you expect the insurance company to honor your claim, allow them to do the talking.

What to Do at the Car Accident Scene

Knowing what to do after an accident is essential. It is also important to know what questions you need to ask the other party before making your insurance claim.

This post will help you understand what to do after a car accident. We would advise you to read it now and if possible bookmark this article so you can access it when need be.

Determine the Extent of Injuries or Damage

Before you contact the police, it is important to check whether there's a person who needs urgent medical care. If there is, call an ambulance immediately. Unless the vehicles are causing a major traffic problem, avoid moving them until the police have arrived and recorded their statement.

Call the Police

Even if you're involved in a minor accident, it is still recommended to have a legal accident report. This is an important step in ensuring that all parties involved are protected and all the details are documented.

Some state laws obligate motorists to contact the police anytime they're involved in an accident. Even when you're not obligated, you're better off notifying them and let them decide whether to come or not.

By contacting them, you're following the law as well as protecting your interests. This will benefit you if a lawsuit is filed later following the incident.

Get the Facts About the Accident

Most people know about this part but forget to do it due to the stress of the accident.

Try to get names, addresses, and phones of all the people involved in the accident. Getting the license plate number and a description of the car can also be helpful. Don't forget to get the vehicle identification number and their insurance company.

Many people assume that getting the license plate number is enough but most insurers only record the type of the vehicle and the car identification number but not the license plate number.

Car Accident Checklist

To file a proper insurance claim, you need the following information:

Information about the driver

Information about the incidence

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Insurance information

Filing the Car Accident Form

It is advisable to get a car accident form for collecting information about the accident from the police or your local DMV.

Every state has its own form, so be sure to get one to make things easier. A vehicle accident is really overwhelming and the last thing you need is to worry about the details you need to fill out.

Can You Take Photos With Your Mobile Phone at the Accident Scene?

Having that most people have access to mobile phones and insurance companies allows people to submit information about claims through mobile phones, you may want to take photos. This is helpful especially when it comes to the positioning of the cars in an accident, property damage images, etc.

But be careful with your personal information in regard to the potential risks of identity theft. You can give your name, address, and phone number to the other party so they can present to their insurance company, but not your driver's license photo.

What You Should Not Include In Your Accident Report

Your discussion of the accident with the other party should be limited. Your conversation should be with the police, insurance representatives, and medical professionals.

Avoid giving your opinion about the incident with the parties involved. What you were doing before the accident occurred and how you feel is not their concern.

Even if you feel responsible for the accident, don't wwwit it.

Notify Your Insurance Company

Contact your auto insurance company immediately. If possible, call them from the scene. Sometimes a police officer can help give the insurance company more accurate information than you at the time.

Once you call your insurance company, they will be able to guide you on how to file your claim after an accident.

Your job is to provide the needed information and not to engage in any further discussion.