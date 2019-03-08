AmericanTrucks' (AT) Justin Dugan recently visited Dearborn, Michigan for a tour of Ford Motor Company's F-150 plant to see how they build the number one selling vehicle in the world. From stamped metal, to riveting, laser welding, and robots nicknamed "Godzilla", Justin provides his point of view while being guided through the various stages and areas of the facility.

In this episode of AT's "The Haul", viewers will get an up-close look at some of the behind-the-scenes operations at Ford's Dearborn Plant, where humans and robots work in harmony to build and QC over 1300 trucks every day. Equating to the production of one vehicle every 53-seconds, this high-volume plant demonstrates the efficiency of Ford's production line and the significance of robotics in new vehicle production.

Watch it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/the-haul-march-2019.html

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanTrucks

AmericanTrucks is regarded as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers for F150, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM parts and accessories. Catering to the needs and demands of late-model truck owners and enthusiasts, AmericanTrucks provides the best parts with support from genuine truck experts. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanTrucks is dedicated to offering the truck community with the highest quality of parts and customer service. Please visit https://www.americantrucks.com for more information.