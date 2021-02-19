how-got-get-a-luxury-car-ready-for-sale

If you're considering selling a car, you need to factor in its model, like if it is a luxury model such as a Ferrari or a Porsche?

Selling a luxury car isn't like selling an ordinary car, and there are a few things you need to consider before deciding how, when, and where you're going to sell it.

How To Get Your Car Ready

No matter what you're selling, there are a few things you can do when selling a Ferrari or Fiesita to make sure that you get the best price possible, and that you're not having your time wasted by people who just fancy a test drive of a nice model.

Most of these tips you can do yourself at home, but some may require an auto shop to help you out depending on your mechanical skills.

It's worth noting that it can be a lot easier, and a lot safer, to sell your car to a dealer rather than going for a private sale, and dealer sales are usually a lot faster than selling on the open market too.

Here are three ways to make sure you get the best price for your luxury car when you're ready to sell.

Give It A Clean

Starting with the obvious, but any car needs a good clean before it's ready to sell. This should be more than just taking it to a car wash, but a more intensive clean both inside and out.

With a regular car, buyers may become a bit suspicious if you get it professionally valeted before they come to view it, but it's almost expected with a luxury car, so go ahead and break out the steam cleaner on those seats and pump a bit of that ‘new car' scent.

Check Over The Bodywork

With the more high-end car, it's likely that you've taken good care of it while it's been in your possession. For many car enthusiasts, having a high-end model like a Ferarri or even Rolls-Royce means ensuring that it looks in tip-top condition all day every day.

This doesn't mean that general wear and tear may not have taken its toll, though.

One of the downsides to selling a luxury car is that buyers expect that the car is in excellent condition. For this reason, it's worth getting any bodywork issues looked at before you get ready to take pictures. Any small scratches or dents should be treated, and if you're not confident doing it yourself, it's best to get an expert to look over it for you.

Get A Mechanic's Sign Off

When selling a luxury car especially, it helps to have a sign-off from a mechanic to say that everything is in working order. If you can list your luxury car with a recent service, this will help to get the best price possible.

Your mechanic may suggest some tweaks and upgrades that could cost some money, but add value to your car when you do decide to sell it, especially if you're selling an older luxury car model.