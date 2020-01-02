Potholes can cause a surprising amount of damage to vehicles. It has been revealed that road users in the United Kingdom claim up to £3.5 million every year due to pothole-related harm. Meanwhile, drivers in America spend around $3 billion every year fixing damage that has been caused by them. Unfortunately, furthermore, they are quite difficult to avoid. Caused by water lodged under roads which freezes and expands in the cold weather, potholes are very prevalent at this time of year. So what kind of damage should road users look for? And what can drivers to do avoid it?

Because tires are the one part of the vehicle that touches the road, they are most susceptible to pothole damage. The harsh corners of potholes can cause sidewall bulges, tread separation or even completely puncture a tire. However, the problems can go deeper, affecting the wheels of the car too. Bends, chips, or cracks can occur when a vehicle hits a pothole at force. A particularly large pothole can also damage the vehicle's entire suspension, weakening the struts and shocks or breaking the ball joints that make the suspension work. These are all things to keep an eye on if you hit a pothole this winter.

Once you strike a pothole, there is nothing much a driver can do. Therefore, drivers are urged to do their best to avoid the impact altogether. Drive slow and look ahead; you should make sure to spot any potential hazards early and ensure you avoid them. Be very careful around puddles too as water might have gathered in a pothole which you are unable to see. The American Automobile Association also recommends checking your tires before embarking on a journey. If they are in full working order, they are less likely to suffer severe damage from hitting a pothole.