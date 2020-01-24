2019+ Silverado Tonneau Cover Options | The Haul

PAOLI, Pa. (January 23rd, 2020) – When it comes to truck tonneau covers, it's not one size fits all! With completely new fitment and product availability for the 2019 and 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, AmericanTrucks' (AT) Sara Riordan produced this episode of AT's The Haul YouTube series as a video guide for how to choose bed covers for your Chevy Silverado.

Including five popular bed cover styles (soft roll-up, hard tri-fold, hard roll-up, retractable, and hinged), Sara walks her way through each tonneau style. Describing their ease of installation as well as pros and cons, Sara provides viewers with easily digestible and informative video content helpful in the research stage of their buying experience.

Bed Covers Featured: Truxedo TruXport Soft Roll-up Tonneau Cover, Extang EnCore Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover, BAK Industries Revolver X4 Roll-Up Tonneau Cover, Retrax RetraxPRO XR Tonneau Cover, & UnderCover Elite Hinged Tonneau Cover.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/silverado-bed-covers.html

