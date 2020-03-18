Merideth Evasew Compares Jeep Mirrors

PAOLI, Pa. (March 17th, 2020) – Choosing different modifications for your Jeep Wrangler can be staggering with the number of different brands and product styles available. When it comes to purchasing a new set of Jeep mirrors, Merideth Evasew makes it easy with her new informative video on how to choose mirrors for your Jeep Wrangler.

Using her personal JKU as her mannequin, Merideth installs several different styles of Jeep mirrors to demonstrate their ease of installation, features, and functionality. Merideth also explains why Jeep mirror relocation is important—especially for those choosing to remove their Jeep Wrangler's or Gladiator's doors.

Products Featured: Barricade Rectangular Textured Black Adventure Mirrors, Rugged Ridge Quick Release Round Mirrors, Barricade Textured Black Mirror Relocation Kit, DV8 Off-Road LED Mirror Housing w/ Turn Signal Option, & OPR Replacement Mirror; Passenger Side.

View it here: https://www.extremeterrain.com/wrangler-jeep-mirrors.html

