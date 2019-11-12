Merideth Evasew Explains the Differences Between Jeep Seat Covers

PAOLI, Pa. (November 6th, 2019) – Choosing the right parts and accessories for your Jeep Wrangler can be overwhelming at times, especially with the volume of products available through the aftermarket. Even when it comes to simple modifications, like seat covers, finding the right product that checks off all the right boxes can be a struggle.

Since Seat Covers are one of the most popular Jeep interior categories in ExtremeTerrain's catalog, Merideth Evasew recently produced this video as her buyer's guide to Wrangler Seat Covers. Weighing benefits and features like durability, ease of installation, and water-resistance, Merideth breaks down different seat cover types featuring some of the most popular products and manufacturers.

Seat Covers Featured: Seat Armour Towel 2 Go, Alterum Jeep Logo Embroidered Seat Cover, Barricade Custom Trailproof Front Seat Covers w/ Pockets, Rugged Ridge Ballistic Seat Cover, Smittybilt Neoprene Front & Rear Seat Covers, & Smittybilt G.E.A.R. Front Seat Cover.

Watch it here: https://www.extremeterrain.com/wrangler-jeep-seat-covers.html

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About ExtremeTerrain

ExtremeTerrain.com is a leader in aftermarket Jeep Wrangler, Toyota Tacoma and Tundra parts and accessories. Located just outside Philadelphia, PA, ExtremeTerrain provides Wrangler, Tacoma, and Tundra owners with fast shipping and enthusiast-level, award winning service, while also ensuring the conservation and protection of off-road trails. Visit http://www.extremeterrain.com.