Car accidents leave more than just physical injuries, financial burdens, and property damage. To some people, car accidents may leave psychological and emotional scars, which are much more difficult to recover from. Most online resources are replete with the ways that victims can recover from their physical injuries following a car accident, while there are far too few articles on coping with the psychological trauma.

Psychological and emotional health are just as essential as physical and mental health in the functionality of an individual. It's important to give due importance to the value of psychological health. The law would not impose special damages for psychological damages if it wasn't such an important aspect of well-being. Before we can recommend coping mechanisms, we first need to understand a few things:

What Is Psychological Trauma and How Does It Occur?

A psychological injury occurs when a victim develops a psychological illness as a direct result of a traumatic event. Some psychological illnesses include depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Different people have different mental states. What may be extremely stressful to one person may be a trivial matter to another. Therefore, the determination of whether psychological trauma occurs is not a matter that can be determined by a set of objective metrics, but rather, it is determined by the subjective emotional impact that a traumatic event has on a particular individual.

The reason why the law places a significant emphasis on psychological trauma is that this will almost always affect the other aspects of a victim's life, and may drastically diminish a victim's quality of life. A person suffering from psychological and emotional trauma will often have difficulty with handling stressful situations, some of which are regular scenarios that people would regularly experience at work, with relationships, and in some cases, even seemingly-trivial objects and events may be enough to cause a person extreme distress

How Do I Cope With Psychological Trauma?

Psychological trauma can take significantly more time to heal than physical injuries. Remember that the goal of healing psychological trauma is to alter the brain's response to a particular trigger, something that is much easier said than done. You will almost always need to work with a professional mental health worker or an institution, but there are some ways that you can contribute to your own healing process:

See to Your Basic Needs

When under distress, it's easy to neglect our basic needs such as nourishment. This will have a direct effect on your physical health, which in turn will also affect your psychological health. Stress can also be caused by poor physical health. This is why it's important to see to it that you're able to get:

Regular Exercise - Regular exercise is important not just because of the feel-good hormones produced by rigorous physical activity, but also because of how physical activities can strengthen your body. While it's true that a strong mind can influence your body's capabilities, the reverse is also true, that a strong body can also create a strong mind.

Sleep - Sleep is necessary for your body to recover physically and mentally. It is literally a period of respite that allows your mind to rest. A tired mind is also one of the most common causes of car crashes because it hinders a person's ability to make good judgments. Those with trauma may initially have difficulty sleeping, but through sleeping aids and by establishing a regular sleeping pattern, it's possible to get enough sleep even when under psychological stress.

Nurture Social Interactions

We are social beings and we thrive in the company of others. While it may be difficult to handle social interactions, a victim can gain significant progress through a support system. Victims don't have to handle their problems on their own, and even something as seemingly trivial as expressive how they feel to other people can help ease the burden. The value in maintaining social interactions is not just in the interactions themselves, but in the knowledge that there are people who care for the well-being of the victim.

How Much Compensation Can I Get From Psychological Injuries?

Non-economic damages are generally difficult to quantify. Emotional and psychological damages are even more difficult because of the fact that they are based on the subjective experience of the claimant. Sometimes, these damages may even exceed actual economic damages. It's also for this reason that it's imperative that you're able to find a lawyer who fully understands the difficulties that a full car crash recovery entails.

The law places a heavy emphasis on psychological damages because of the way that they can have a drastic adverse impact on a victim's quality of life. Psychological and emotional damages are far more serious than they seem, and more people need to understand the severity of these types of damages.