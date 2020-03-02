Moving to a new home is always an exciting but overwhelming venture. Whatever the reason for the move, you should plan every aspect of it. You must know what you need to bring and what you need to leave behind. No matter the reason for the move, you are going to need a moving truck. So here are some tips on how to choose the right Budget Truck Rental for your needs.

Determine your budget and available human resources

When planning a move, estimate first how much budget you are willing to shell out for the step. Do you have friends and relatives to help you with the packing and heavy lifting? Most truck rental companies also offer services such as packing up your belongings for you. However, if you have the available workforce, you can do the packing at a much lesser cost.

Determine the amount of stuff you are going to move

If you are planning to move everything, then it may be more cost-effective to hire a moving company that will do all the packing, inventory management, disassembling, and re-assembling of your things for you. However, if you are moving only a small amount of stuff, you can ask your local budget truck rental company for a trailer to be hitched to your car for driving. Most truck rental companies charge you by the mileage when you rent a truck. However, if you are only renting a trailer, budget truck rental companies may only cost you a flat fee without charging you by the kilometre.

Determine if your auto insurance will cover the move

Check to see if your auto insurance policy covers truck rentals or hitched trailers to your vehicle. There are insurance providers who frown from hitching wagons to vehicles and may not include any damages brought about by the move. Compare to see if the costs for a budget truck rental will be more economical than converting your auto insurance to cover a hitch trailer.

Check to see if you can rent out moving aids

Ask your budget truck rental company if their services include the use of moving aids such as a dolly, furniture tape, and other items that will help you move. You may be given a low price for the truck rental but may end up paying more for the rent of other moving items that you may need for the move.

Plan your moving date

When you are planning to move, you should set a time for the move and stick with it. Getting budget truck rental services may be hard during peak moving seasons, which means that you need to have a reservation when renting a moving truck. Most truck rental companies will not return reservation fees when the date of your move did not push through as planned.

Compute your budget for deposits

Most budget truck rental companies require customers to give out a deposit. Some may only accept cash deposits, while others may take a credit card. Compare the deposits needed for each type of rental truck and determine if they will be cost-effective for your moving needs.

Compare the trucks

You may be offered a budget truck rental that falls way below your budget. You may think that this is good. However, when the time of your move comes, you may find out that that truck is a lemon to drive. When choosing a budget truck rental, compare the vehicles for their ease of driving and other added features such as good air-conditioning and added comforts.

Always choose wisely when hiring budget truck rentals for your move.