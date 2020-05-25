Driving, no matter how mundane and useful it is, will always be a task that poses its own set of risks. The city of San Antonio in Texas, for example, reports that in 2019, there was a 29% chance that a car would get involved in a crash on their roads.

Because of this, there really is a need for you to be extra careful, especially if you have plans of going on a long drive for business or leisure. In this article, we present three tips that help you stay safe as you spend more time than usual on the road.

Make yourself physically and mentally prepared for the long drive ahead.

Among the most common causes of accidents are fatigue and distracted driving. You need to address these two before you even think about being behind the steering wheel.

You experience fatigue when your body has used up a lot of its stored energy. You feel very tired and you struggle to even stay awake. Needless to say, this spells disaster when you are on the road.

To avoid fatigue, it will help if you avoid physical activities that strain your body such as intense exercise. It is also wise to avoid anything that might stress you. Stress, after all, drains so much of your energy. Besides these, it's also important to get a good night's sleep.

When it comes to distractions, the most common culprit is smart phones. What to do with them then? Simple. Turn them off when you are driving so that you will never be tempted to check should there be someone who texts or calls. If turning the device off is not an option, train yourself to pull over every time you check your phone.

Aside from all those, you should also steer clear from any alcoholic beverage. These things are going to mess with your focus and general consciousness.

Be certain that the car is in great condition, and get insurance.

No matter how physically and mentally prepared you are, if your car has issues then you still have very big problems to solve. Make sure that everything is working fine, from the braking system down to the most simple features such as your windshield wipers. You'll never know just how important these things are until you are in the moment where you need them!

Now, it's also very important to get insurance such as the car insurance by Allstate for your vehicle. These insurance policies help you pay for your repairs as well as liability expenses should you get involved in an accident that causes injury to others.

Observe proper road etiquette all the time.

The road is a public space, and there are rules that we need to follow if we are to maintain order. Dim your lights when there is an oncoming vehicle. Follow speed limits. Do not drive too close to other vehicles. Review all the rules.

You need to take safety precautions before you embark on a long journey with your car, or even motorcycle. Too many accidents have been caused by complacency and negligence, and we're sure you don't want to be part of these statistics.