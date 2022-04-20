how-to-raise-your-car-resale-value

There are many downsides to owning a car or truck, but their inability to keep their value is the most significant. Your vehicle depreciates almost as soon as you leave the car lot. For this reason alone, it is the single most influential factor you face as an auto owner, and it's mostly unavoidable.

Despite this fact, there are a few ways to boost your car's resale value and get a higher sale price from potential buyers.

Top Tips to Boost Your Vehicle's Value

If you are putting your car up for sale, you should first take steps to increase its worth before listing it. Several of these options should take place the moment you buy the vehicle. So, don't put off these tips if you want to maximize how much you can get for it later.

Keep Your Car Well Maintained

It may seem obvious, but it's not uncommon for work and family life to get in the way of maintenance. Procrastinating oil changes can mean crippling engine problems later, dramatically impacting your vehicle's value. Plus, proactively addressing mechanical issues means the repair cost will probably be less.

You should always follow the manufacturer's suggested routine maintenance. This step will ensure that critical recall fixes get taken care of promptly.

Upgrade Your Vehicle

Besides taking excellent care of your vehicle, upgrading it with newer features and state-of-the-art amenities can also make it more desirable. For example, collision avoidance systems are always popular because of the added safety. You can also focus on making entertainment more readily available by installing Bluetooth applications for specific mobile devices like an iPhone.

Consider improving your resale value by getting window tinting in Watauga, TX. You will not only protect the upholstery and interior trim from fading and cracking but add a luxurious feel to the ride – not to mention privacy.

Pay Attention to Mileage

One factor that significantly impacts a car's worth is the number of miles. While you should take that road trip with your friends, remember that your vehicle will depreciate even faster the higher that number goes. Take trips with a rental car now and then to offset this effect and preserve resale value whenever possible. When buyers see high mileage, they assume it won't be mechanically sound for very long.

Cleanliness Is Important

A clean car is a must when trying to preserve its value. However, it would be best if you didn't wait until the day before showing it to clear out all your empty coffee cups or spare change. Instead, make keeping it clean a habit. It will save you the last-minute rush to make it presentable, but you will minimize lingering odors.

Consider getting your car professionally detailed if you don't have time or want to go the extra mile.

Protect Your Car When Parked

Every time you take your car for a spin, you expose it to Mother Nature. Weather ‌can take a toll on your vehicle's paint job, dash, headlights, and upholstery. Therefore, you should protect it as much as possible from harsh elements like direct sunlight and excessive heat.

If you live in a large city, acid rain could also be an issue for your car's finish. Even bird droppings and rodents cause severe damage to motor vehicles – so try to park inside a garage or covered area.

All Dents Need Repairing

Scratches, nicks, minor dings, and dents are common occurrences for every car owner. From gravel bouncing off your hood on the highway to your child kicking a soccer ball off the passenger door, it's easy to cause minor damage. However, leaving these imperfections in disrepair can lead to the protective paint coating becoming compromised, which can allow rust to develop. As a result, it can seriously impact the vehicle's value in the long run.

Always buff out minor scuffs and have a local shop use specialized dent removal tools to keep your car's surface looking immaculate.

Keep Accurate Maintenance Records

Vehicles that have detailed maintenance records build confidence with interested buyers. It also helps you justify your asking price because you can show that your car is in tiptop shape and babied. It will also make it more difficult for someone to ‌haggle down your asking price.

Don't Neglect Your Tires

Your car's tires can significantly impact its value at the time of sale. Potential buyers don't want to worry about having to replace them as soon as they drive away and will generally pay less if replacement is due soon. To avoid reducing the sale price of a vehicle, always ensure its wheels are physically and cosmetically in good shape.

Of all the car's components, the wheels take the biggest beating. Over the years, the tires could sustain both cosmetic and functional issues that bring down the car's total selling value. So make it a habit to regularly clean off the hubcaps and corrosion that builds up in the rims. In addition, routinely check for uneven wear on your tires because it could signal an alignment issue.

If your tires are pretty worn, you should consider replacing them entirely. Brand new tires could be a huge selling point.

Recap

For many drivers, their cars and trucks are their daily lifeline to work, home, the store, and going out for entertainment. Unfortunately, despite our vehicles' importance, they depreciate significantly over time. If you hope to put it up for sale and maximize your offers, it's vital to begin protecting the value of your car the moment you initially purchase it.

This means regular maintenance, keeping accurate records, updating its features, and treating it with care. This additional effort will ensure you have leverage when negotiating with a prospective buyer in the long run.

Image Source: Google Images