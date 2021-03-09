Hyundai has revealed further information and details for its all-new 2022 Tucson SUV. The new family member adopts the brand's new Sensuous Sportiness design approach and features tons of neat goodies and advanced technologies.

First of all, the new Tucson offers an extended list of standard features. Such include smartphone incorporation via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Rear Occupant Alert, Pedestrian Detection with Forward Collision-Avoidance, Lane Following Assist, LED headlights and daytime running lights, High Beam Assist, Downhill Brake Control and Trailer Sway control systems. Also, the standard display is now larger and the HD radio is now a part of the standard equipment.

In terms of the drivetrain system, the new Tucson is geared with a more powerful 2.5-litre power unit mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The vehicle's towing capacity is also enhanced from 1,500lbs. to 2,000lbs. Also for 2022, Tucson adds an eco-friendly hybrid model that offers a neat balance between smooth and pleasurable driving experience and performance capabilities. All 2022 hybrid models come with HTRAC AWD capability and selectable driving modes.

Hyundai team also developed an N Line version of the Tucson, which offers a more aggressive exterior and interior design and blends the dynamic looks with some motorsport-inspired visuals and performance rates.

Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships across the globe and nearly half of the ones that are sold in the US are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Source: Hyundai Motor Company