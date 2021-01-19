Hyundai Motor has revealed new details of the all-new Tucson Plug-in Hybrid, which will be available for the first time in spring 2021. With the addition of a plug-in hybrid powertrain, Hyundai's best-selling SUV now offers the widest range of electrified powertrains in its class.

"The plug-in hybrid powertrain represents a new milestone in the Tucson range," says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing & Product at Hyundai Motor Europe. "With petrol mild hybrid, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid options, the all-new Tucson offers the widest range of electrified powertrains in its segment. This is just the latest proof of Hyundai's commitment to electro-mobility."

All-new Tucson Plug-in Hybrid powertrain to feature a combined power output of 265 PS The all-new Tucson Plug-in Hybrid will be equipped with a powerful and efficient powertrain. The system is based on the third generation 1.6-litre T-GDi Smartstream engine. This is paired with a 66.9 kW electric motor with a maximum torque of 304 Nm and a 13.8 kWh lithium polymer battery. Combined, the gasoline engine and electric motor deliver 265 PS maximum power and 350 Nm maximum torque.

The system is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission (6AT) operated through shift by wire and standard four-wheel drive.

The all-new Tucson Plug-in Hybrid is also equipped with an Active Air Flap that adjusts air intake depending on the engine coolant temperature, vehicle speed, and more. The purpose of this function is to minimise air resistance and maximise fuel efficiency.

Plug-in hybrid system for low-emission, no-compromises driving The plug-in hybrid system in the all-new Tucson allows for maximum fuel efficiency combined with great driving fun. As with all hybrid vehicles, when driving at low speeds, the all-new Tucson Plug-in Hybrid is powered by the electric motor alone, which results in quiet driving and no fuel consumption.

Drivers can also switch to fully electric driving on demand by pushing the respective button, benefitting from an all-electric driving range of over 50km (internal WLTP estimate*).

Equipped with a 7.2 kW on-board charger, the Tucson Plug-in Hybrid can be charged at an EV charging station or using a home wall box.

Generous space inside thanks to smart battery placement Thanks to a clever placement of the high voltage battery on the underbody, the Tucson Plug-in Hybrid offers generous space and legroom inside. Rear passengers can enjoy 955mm of legroom. Meanwhile, boot space has even been increased compared to the previous Tucson, offering 558 litres (+9%) overall for luggage with the seats up and up to 1,737 litres (+15%) with the seats folded.

Ready for a variety of roads and terrain For a true SUV feeling, four-wheel drive (4WD) comes standard on the all-new Tucson Plug-in Hybrid. It is equipped with Hyundai HTRAC four-wheel drive technology and a Terrain Mode selector for safe driving on challenging terrain. HTRAC can variably distribute driving power to the front and rear wheels depending on traction conditions and the driving state, while the Terrain Mode selector will optimise power, torque and braking depending on the road conditions selected by the driver.

The optional Electronically Controlled Suspension (ECS) uses adaptive damping technology to provide versatile driving characteristics, depending on the situation and driver preference. The ECS automatically and continuously controls the vehicle's dampers to maximise driving comfort and performance. Drivers can also adjust the ECS and steering characteristics by choosing Eco or Sport Mode.

These features contribute to even more driving fun of this powerful SUV.

All-new Tucson is a smart tech hero with a standout design As with the other powertrain variations, the plug-in hybrid version of the all-new Tucson stands out for its progressive design, integrating sharp lines, angles and shapes, as well as the signature Parametric Hidden Lights. A host of human-oriented technology features enable an intuitive user experience, including a 10.25-inch digital cluster without a housing and a 10.25-inch AVN display with Hyundai Bluelink® connected car services. Bluelink® users can also check the Tucson Plug-in Hybrid's battery charge level and manage charging settings via the app.

In addition, the all-new Tucson's best-in-class driver-assistance systems and active safety features make it one of the safest vehicles on the market. Among others, Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) allows the car to park itself, taking the pressure off the driver in tricky parking situations. Highway Driving Assist (HDA) keeps the car in the centre of its lane while adapting the speed based on navigation data and traffic around, for example for upcoming curves on highways. The Parking Collision-avoidance Assist, available exclusively on the Tucson Plug-in Hybrid, helps prevent collisions with obstacles in the rear while reversing at low speeds. The system emits audible and visual warnings and applies the brakes when necessary. A variety of other safety features contribute to improving visibility, protecting both front and back-seat occupants, and preventing collisions.