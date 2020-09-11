Hyundai Motor has shared a glimpse of its upcoming new Kona and Kona N Line SUVs that express Hyundai's Sensuous Sportiness global design identity.

Wider stance & Sleeker look The new Kona gets a wider stance and a shark-inspired nose that gives the model a sleeker look. Upgraded daytime running lamps (DRL) give it a high-tech, sophisticated style. The front skid plate and bumper add to its armored appearance.

The first Kona N Line The new Kona N Line receives a more aerodynamic design with low-set air intakes and a more aggressive front bumper, complemented by corner fins and lean crease lines. The N Line model offers an attractive entry point to the N Brand and expands Kona's appeal to a broader range of customers.

More design details on the new Kona and Kona N Line will be revealed in the coming weeks.