Got a smartphone? Then you've got a second job just waiting for you! With apps like Uber, Lyft, Taskrabbit and others, there's lots of money you can earn just by driving your car. Keep in mind, many of these apps require you to be 18 years or older, but, provided you meet that criteria, they can fit well into the lifestyles of those who want to dictate their own "side hustle." Here's four methods of getting some great cash just by driving around!

Moving Help

If you have a vehicle such as a, SUV, truck, or minivan, you can help out others move stuff. Most tasks don't even require you to do any lifting; only provide your cargo room for other's loads. The premier app for this is TaskRabbit. It's a very basic handyman app for jobs that require a little elbow grease or just help moving things with your car. Tasks typically range between fifty and a little over one-hundred dollars in pay!

Food Delivery

People crave convenience in their everyday lives and getting food delivered is a major example. Apps like GrubHub, UberEats, DoorDash, and Bite Squad host various methods that consumers can put in orders at local restaurants and then have them delivered. Your earnings are determined by each delivery you complete, the mileage you have driven, as well as the tip the receiver decides to give to you. According to our consultants at Westborn Chrysler of Dearborn, MItop earners report that a nice twenty-five dollars per hour is possible through these apps.

Rideshare Driving

One of the biggest recent evolutions in easy self-employment are the driving apps such as Uber, Lyft and Wingz. Pay is either by distance and time, such as for Uber and Lyft, or by a predetermined flat rate, such as with Wingz. Not only do these apps arrange for passengers, most allow tips too. With rideshare apps, you make your own hours, turning the apps on and off as you want to work, and you're able to pick the rides you accept based upon customer profiles in the area! Users of rideshare apps report making as much as thirty bucks per hour, or as much as one thousand dollars over a single busy weekend!

Car Rental

And then there are apps that allow you to rent your car. Turbo and GetAround are two apps that list your car as available to rent. Pay is subject to how many hours you allow your car to be rented for and at what price you set your car's hourly rate to be, but users report receiving between seven- and eight-hundred dollars a month! Vehicles must be a 2005 models or younger with fewer than 130,000 miles. Insurance and roadside assistance is included while your car is rented, and takes only a small percentage of your earnings as a monthly fee.

Its All On Your Smartphone

You can be the maker of the hours on your second job with the apps we discussed above. Signing up for is easy. Simply read through their requirements and make sure you fit the bill, then after a preliminary background check of you and your vehicle you can set to work, paying the bills all thanks to your car.

Image Source: Google Images