The world premiere of Hyundai IONIQ 5 was followed by the highest number of European brand enthusiasts. Also, this was the event with the largest number of enquiries. Since the unveiling on 23rd February, the company had recorded 236,000 expressions of interest, while about 3,000 units of the limited IONIQ 5 Project 45 were almost three times over-subscribed in a period of 24 hour of reservations opening.

Unveiled via a virtual premiere, the new IONIQ 5 quickly generated a high level of website traffic and social media engagement. In fact, visitors were more active even that the previous record when Hyundai unveiled the Tucson SUV in 2020.

The new IONIQ 5 is the first Hyundai model built on the brand's new architecture for battery electric vehicles, named Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It is also brand's first vehicle in the lineup to feature ultra-fast charging and Vehicle-to-Load function.

SEE ALSO: New Kia Sorento is the winner at the WWCOTY. Details here.

The limited-edition will be first delivered to customers in Europe. Along with the elegant and super clean design, buyers will have the chance to make tons of specifications including adding a solar roof or exclusive 20-inch alloys. Neat!

Given the futuristic design of the vehicle and Hyundai's high-quality products, it is of no wonder that the demands for the model are so high. After all, the brand has proven itself to be not only a market leader, but also an effective innovator – we have seen tons of updates and changes coming from the Hyundai team.

Stick with us for further information.