Isuzu-trades-up-and-renews-its-official-partnership-with-the-FMB

Isuzu UK, the pick-up professionals, has today announced the renewal of its partnership with the Federation of Master Builders (FMB). The Isuzu D-Max pick-up is already popular within the construction industry and Isuzu UK has decided to renew the official, commercial partnership with the FMB. The continued partnership will extend the relationship with the FMB to four years.

Established in 1941 the FMB is the largest trade association in the building industry and is a source of knowledge and professional advice for its members. FMB's strict membership criteria give consumers confidence when they are looking to use a builder. Isuzu is very proud to be a commercial partner of the FMB. As Isuzu only makes commercial vehicles, it focuses on making the D-Max pick-ups tough, strong, and built to go the distance.

As pick-up professionals, Isuzu is best placed to discuss pick-ups and aims to meet its customers' every individual needs. The Federation of Master Builders is a hugely respected organization with a highly professional membership and therefore a great organizational fit with Isuzu brand values.

George Wallis, Head of Marketing at Isuzu UK, said, "We're really looking forward to continuing our relationship with the FMB and their members. The multi-award-winning Isuzu D-Max pick-up is already a household name and we see this as a continuation of a great partnership for another two years. Isuzu UK is clearly positioned as the pick-up professionals and we have a real respect for and synergy with this fantastic organization and its highly qualified members."

Having already seen positive results from partnerships such as the Welsh Rugby Union, NFU, BASC, and NGO, Isuzu continues to deepen its connection with builders. The FMB commercial partnership is perfectly positioned to deliver this, especially considering the shared intrinsic professional values of each organization.