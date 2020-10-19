2021 will be a special year for Jeep® as it celebrates 80 years of 4x4 leadership, open-air freedom, and adventure. Born in 1941, the brand has always pioneered new segments and new technologies. Its legend started with the Willys MB – the first ever mass-produced 4x4 vehicle – and continued in 1949 with the launch of the four-wheel-drive Willys Wagon, the first Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).

The celebration of the 80th anniversary will play out across through the whole of 2021 with dedicated events starting in early January and specifically created to bring customers and fans closer to the heritage of the brand. The milestone will also be marked with the launch of distinctive 80th-anniversary special-edition models.

These vehicles will feature distinct design flourishes and features inside and out, including distinctive seats, unique wheels, and dedicated commemorative badging. Powered by internal combustion engines and Jeep plug-in hybrid system, they will also be packed full of advanced technology and safety features and will showcase Jeep's unparalleled 4x4 capability. Jeep 80th-anniversary special edition models available in EMEA will arrive in Jeep showrooms across the region from late 2020 and early 2021.

As Jeep celebrates its eighth decade, the brand is entering the next exciting phase in its legendary history. The introduction this summer of the Jeep Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe – the first Jeep vehicles with plug-in hybrid technology in the EMEA region – and the debut in Detroit in the first week of September of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid model, further underlines the brand's commitment to electrification. Over the next few years, an electrified option will be available on each nameplate in the award-winning Jeep SUV range. This is in line with the brand's ambition to become a leader in technologies for more eco-friendly mobility.

All electrified Jeep vehicles will carry the 4xe badge, centred around the pillars of efficiency, performance, responsibility, 4x4 capability and driver confidence. Jeep 4xe models will embody a modern vision of capability, providing the best ever balance between efficiency, driving fun and respect of the environment.