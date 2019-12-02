Choosing the Right Bumper for Your Wrangler

PAOLI, Pa. (November 21st, 2019) – Upgrading the front bumper of a Jeep Wrangler improves more than just its looks and appearance. The right front bumper will allow for enhanced functionality and protection, making your Jeep more capable whether you are on or off the trail. Stock Wrangler bumpers are fine for light off-roading, trail riding, and recovery purposes. In order to utilize all the available aftermarket Jeep bumper provisions, like winches, D-rings and auxiliary lighting—a heavy-duty off-road bumper will offer the additional utility needed to traverse the rockiest and most-beaten tracks.

With a wide variety of Wrangler bumpers available, choosing the right bumper from ExtremeTerrain is an easy and streamlined process once you know what you are looking for. To assist Jeepers in their research for the best front bumper for their rig, the off-road outfitting experts at ExtremeTerrain have produced this categorical Jeep front bumpers video. Whether its stubby or full-width, tubular or modular: ExtremeTerrain has the perfect solution for your 1987+ Jeep Wrangler.

Bumpers Featured: RedRock 4x4 Stubby Front Bumper w/ Stinger, ARB Classic Deluxe Front Bumper, Barricade Trail Force HD Front Bumper, & RedRock 4x4 Tubular Front Bumper.

