How to Choose Headlights for Your Jeep Wrangler

PAOLI, Pa. (March 3rd, 2020) – Upgrading the headlights on your Jeep Wrangler is a very straightforward task with the right tools and know-how. Knowing which set of headlights to purchase can, sometimes, be the most difficult part of the process. ExtremeTerrain's (XT) resident Jeep expert, Joe Dick, recently published his Wrangler headlight buyer's guide video to help Jeep owners everywhere in choosing the best Jeep headlights.

Addressing different variables like bulb and housing type, color temperature, lighting pattern, brightness, and overall functionality, Joe works his way through four popular headlight upgrade options available through XT. Even though Joe is using a JKU as his test mannequin, his approach can be applied to all generations of Jeep Wrangler!

Products featured: KC HiLiTES H4 Headlight Conversion Kit, Delta Xenon 7 Inch Headlight Kit, Axial LED Black Daymaker Headlights, Axial LED Headlights w/ High & Low Beam, & KC HiLiTES H13 to H4 Headlight Conversion Cable

View it here: https://www.extremeterrain.com/wrangler-jeep-headlights.html

"It's no secret that the factory halogensaren't great. As much as I love theclassic yellowWrangler eyes, the lightoutput just doesn't cut it.In this video,Ibreakdown the3majorstyles ofJeepheadlightsto make sure you're gettingthe right one for your rig" — Joe Dick

___________________________________________________________________________________________

About ExtremeTerrain

ExtremeTerrain.com is a leader in aftermarket Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, Toyota Tundra and Tacoma parts and accessories. Located just outside Philadelphia, PA, ExtremeTerrain provides Wrangler, Tacoma, and Tundra owners with fast shipping and enthusiast-level, award winning service, while also ensuring the conservation and protection of off-road trails. Visit http://www.extremeterrain.com.