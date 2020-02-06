How to Choose Side Steps for Your Jeep Wrangler

PAOLI, Pa. (February 5th, 2020) – Jeep Wrangler side steps, commonly referred to as running boards, provide functional protection from rocks, low-side impacts, and other obstacles, while offering a place to stand before entering or exiting your rig. When it comes to choosing the perfect set of Jeep side steps, understanding the different available styles and their benefits can help streamline your research and purchasing process.

ExtremeTerrain's (XT) Joe Dick recently produced his Jeep side steps buyer's guide video to assist Jeepers everywhere in their shopping quest. Using a JLU as his test pilot, Joe cycles through a handful of popular running board styles to explain their benefits—a methodology that can be applied to all Jeep Wrangler generations. Whether it's a set of nerf bars, running boards, drop steps, or Jeep step sliders, XT has you covered for all your YJ to JL Wrangler parts and accessories!

View it here: https://www.extremeterrain.com/wrangler-jeep-side-steps.html

Parts featured in this video: RedRock 4x4 3 in. Round Curved Side Step Bars, Barricade Extreme Heavy Duty Rocker Steps, RedRock 4x4 HD Drop Side Step Bars, & Rock-Slide Engineering Gen II Step Sliders.

