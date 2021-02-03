Setting the tone for the New Year, Kia Motors (UK) Limited has announced an incredible range of offers now available from the dealer network across the country, many of which are dedicated to the brand's growing ‘eco range'.

The ‘Go Hybrid' event, which runs up until 28 February allows customers who purchase a new Stonic, Niro, Sportage or XCeed to receive their first two services for free, plus two years of free roadside assistance and zero per cent APR*. These models all offer a range of electrified powertrains including mild, self-charging and plug-in hybrids.

Whilst electric vehicles are already supported by a £3,000 grant from the UK Government, Kia has launched its own £2,500 Plug-in Hybrid Grant to support customer adoption of the efficient technology. The grant is available on the Kia PHEV variants of XCeed, Ceed Sportswagon and Niro as well as on the new Plug-in Hybrid version of Kia's award-winning seven-seat SUV, the All-New Sorento. With the capability of significant electric-only range, seven seats and an astonishingly capacious 604-litre boot, the All-New Sorento PHEV is an excellent family vehicle and is available to order now.

Maintaining support for its dealer network, Kia is also continuing the Kia Finance e-Plus programme for its electric vehicles, the e-Niro and Soul EV**. With this programme, customers who have either of these vehicles on a Kia Finance agreement receive their first three services free of charge.

As well as being part of the Kia Finance e-Plus programme, the multi-award-winning Soul EV is now available with 2.9 per cent APR, down from 4.9 per cent. This makes this model - with a WLTP range of 280 miles - available for £299 per month with a less than £8,000 customer deposit***.

Last but not least, the Kia Scrappage scheme**** enables those wishing to scrap their older, less efficient vehicles to buy a Picanto, Rio, Niro Self-Charging Hybrid, Stonic or Sportage with up to a £2,500 saving. The scheme is the ideal opportunity for customers to make a greener choice, with the Niro Self-Charging Hybrid or Picanto capable of achieving a combined fuel economy of up to 58.9mpg*****.

A range of offers from last year will be continuing into the first quarter of 2021, including Kia's NHS staff offers, the ‘Keep it in the Kia Family' initiative and the Kia XCeed Loyalty campaign, providing yet more value for customers.