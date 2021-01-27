Kia is ending the year in style, with the launch of the Sportage ‘JBL® Black Edition', a stunning new limited edition that not only looks good, but sounds good too.

Top billing goes to the eight-speaker JBL® premium audio system with subwoofer, external amplifier and front centre speaker that comes as standard on this very special version of the Sportage. This is in addition to the attractive gloss black exterior highlights that set the ‘JBL® Black Edition' apart from the other members of the Sportage line-up.

The ‘JBL® Black Edition' retains the sleek crossover design of the Sportage, enhanced with exclusive gloss black accents around the car for a striking, assertive new look. These include a new front grille surround and grille mesh, front and rear skid plates, headlights, front fog lamps, and gloss black roof rails. In addition, the metallic flashes across the front and down the side sills are now also finished in gloss black.

The Sportage ‘JBL® Black Edition' also features new darkened Kia emblems front and rear, while the usual silver ‘Sportage' nameplate – also replaced with gloss black lettering – is now spelled out across the centre of the tailgate. The 17-inch alloy wheels are finished in black, with darkened Kia logo centre caps and body-coloured door handles replacing the items that are usually finished in chrome.

The limited edition model will be sold exclusively in Phantom Black, a premium metallic colour, while inside the Sportage ‘JBL® Black Edition' is finished with black leather upholstery with leather-trimmed steering wheel, gearshift and door armrests.

Comprehensively equipped both inside and out

Based on the Sportage ‘3', the ‘JBL® Black Edition' offers buyers high levels of standard equipment, including a 360-degree Around View Monitor, front and rear Parking Distance Warning sensors, a panoramic sunroof and LED bi-function headlights and LED rear taillights. A Smart Entry System with engine start/stop button is included too, along with heated front and outer rear seats and a heated steering wheel.

The infotainment system features Kia's latest 8.0-inch touchscreen system with UVO Connect ‘Phase II' telematics and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. The system offers a range of ‘connected car' features for added convenience, displaying information such as fuel prices and locations of nearby filling stations, the location and real-time availability of parking spaces and live traffic updates.

Kia's latest driver assistance technologies are offered in the ‘Sportage JBL® Black Edition', including Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), High Beam Assist (HBA), Speed Limit Information Function (SLIF) and Driver Attention Warning (DAW), to combat fatigue and inattentiveness at the wheel. Trailer Stability Assist (TSA) is also included, along with Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with pedestrian detection. This is in addition to six airbags and ISOFIX Child Seat Top Tethers and Anchor Fixings for the rear outer seats.

Efficient petrol and mild-hybrid diesel powertrains

Buyers have a choice of two engines in the Sportage ‘JBL® Black Edition' line-up, with a 174bhp 1.6-litre T-GDi petrol unit offered with a choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT automatic transmission. In addition, Kia's ‘EcoDynamics+' 1.6-litre CRDi ‘Smartstream' mild-hybrid diesel powertrain is also available, developing 134bhp and 320Nm of torque. It too, is available with a choice of manual or dual-clutch automatic transmission, and like its petrol counterpart, has drive sent to the front wheels. More information on the technical specification for the ‘JBL® Black Edition' will be released in due course.