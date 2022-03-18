The suggestion is renting a car in Italy, or even Roma, can be a good experience if it's all done correctly. When making critical errors, it can be hazardous or, to say the very least, end up being the most unpleasant experience.

While you'll find plenty of information online regarding what you need to do when hiring a car, there's not much telling you what you need to avoid.

While you'll find plenty of information online regarding what you need to do when hiring a car, there's not much telling you what you need to avoid. The right resources will attempt to guide you through the proper procedures and help you to avoid any missteps. They will also let you know where to find information on the local road laws, so you remain compliant.

Driving in Italy is a little crazier than in some other countries, but it's suggested that it's not scary or terrible like it might sound as long as you prepare to keep up with the traffic pattern, follow the road signs, and align with the flow.

Depending on the amount of time you have to spend in Italy, you can do so much in such a small amount of time in a rental car with your own schedule and moving at your own pace. Let's look at a few mistakes to avoid to keep the trip running smoothly.

Leiebil Roma: Mistakes To Avoid

Many people rent cars for road trips throughout various countries, with Italy being a prime example. Through their missteps and adventures, they let us know what's not a good idea and where you should avoid mistakes when renting a car.

The good thing is, you don't learn if you don't go through these experiences at least once. You wouldn't know otherwise. Fortunately, Italy is a beautiful setting, and driving throughout the country is the ideal way to see all that it has to offer in its magnificent natural landscape.

You can go off the beaten path, take your time and stop where you want when you want. Many people focus on Rome, which has so much along with other famous cities in the country to offer. Look here for advice on driving through Italy. Let's look at some things to avoid when renting a car in the lovely Rome, Italy.

● Avoiding a car rental altogether.

One of the biggest missteps travelers make is to avoid planning for a car rental before arriving in the country. The idea of driving through the country offers more freedom than any other mode of transportation.

Planning a road trip is beneficial for seeing so much of the country, even if you stay in one specific location like Rome and branch out on day trips to other sites. If you are concerned about driving in the country and unsure of renting a car, you'll likely regret not doing so if you avoid it.

The public transport only has access to specific areas, and they're limited to regimented schedules and rarely can you stop to explore as thoroughly as many would like.

● Assuming the rental car will be too costly

Many people are of the assumption that a hired car will break the bank in Italy. In many countries, they are quite expensive, bordering on thousands of dollars for only a basic model.

You will find these expensive countries outprice Italian cars by over half the price. There are sites where you can go on to comparison shop with the various agencies to find the most budget-friendly options.

Making the false assumption that an Italian rental car is far too expensive is a typical thought process many people believe and one of the reasons they avoid renting cars. Fortunately, the prices are naturally less than in most countries, with the likelihood that you'll get a good deal, especially in a city like Rome.

● Spending a fortune on GPS

Another primary mistake is spending scads of money on a rental company's GPS system and then not needing it. No one ever uses these. They typically stay in the box, wasting money.

If you have a mobile, it's all you need. You can download different country map apps or numerous ways to make your phone work with the countries directions system - an Italian SIM card.

This is actually going to depend on the person. There might be someone out there not into the mobile device and all the technology that goes into figuring out how to make it GPS ready for the country. Some may need the GPS device from the rental company, and that's okay.

● Avoiding insurance on your Italy car rental

Generally, people don't get the car insurance. In many cases, there are reasons for that. Italy roads are like no other, extraordinarily narrow, and the highways are exceptionally crowded.

The issue is things do happen, and rental agencies will "invent" marks on the car even if there's none or you have a picture to prove you didn't do it. In either case, having protection with a car hire in Italy is well worth it.

An ideal way to have insurance is to put the rental on a "travel credit card" that offers premium insurance. That is the recommendation. Not all cards carry rental insurance; many in Italy do not.

It's essential to do your homework. With the right card, you can be covered for theft and collision in Italy when driving up to as much as $75000. That means if there's a fender bender or a break in the windshield, everything is covered. You can deny the agency coverage by putting the coverage on the card.

● Automatic transmission

This is primarily a USA issue more than anyone else in another country. Generally, a majority of rental cars are automatic, but that is not true in Italy and is a massive mistake people make when renting a car since a majority of car rentals are manual.

Many travelers can't drive manuals, preferring the automatic transmission. If you don't book early, automatics don't stay in stock, and you'll be left to learn to drive manuals, and you don't want to do that while driving in Italy. That would be dangerous and awful.

You need to either book weeks ahead of the trip or risk the chance once arriving. In either situation, there will be exorbitant fees for the option.

Final Thought

Rome boasts as one of the least expensive cities to book a car rental in Italy. If you don't have any special requirements, you can wait until you arrive to obtain your vehicle.

An excellent rule of thumb is to prepare early and book roughly four weeks before the trip to ensure everything is handled and accurate before the day. That way, you get your preferred vehicle for the dates you want and an automatic if that's your preference.

You can also get the information on the road rules to study before arriving since driving can be a bit crazy in the country with speeds not paid attention to by many drivers and somewhat aggressive driving.

You want to be able to keep up with the flow of traffic and understand the signs and patterns. This way, you make as few mistakes as possible, although your insurance will keep you covered if there are any missteps.