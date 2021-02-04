lincoln-nautilus-is-ready-for-2021-introducing-new-luxurious-features

Lincoln's midsize SUV comes with a newly redesigned interior and a larger touchscreen.

The automaker introduced Nautilus on the market in 2019 to replace the MKX model, and because it has charmed the customers ever since, it planned a refresh in 2021 to give it a competitive edge in the midsize class it fits.

A quick look from outside doesn't show too many changes, but when you open the front door, a new world expands in front of your eyes. The 2021 model maintains the 2019 one's striking upscale design, with only a few subtle touches to match the market's requirements. The latest version maintains the prominent air intakes, tidy grille, and fancy highlights, but it comes with an updated texture, new chrome elements to the front, and more colors added to the collection. The designer didn't forget about the back of the car, and it connected the taillights to make them look like a single unit. The rear bumper includes two exhaust outlets. But what makes Nautilus look more like a luxurious SUV than the average vehicle? Maybe the liberal use of chrome. Car lovers are thrilled that Lincoln included this feature in their newest model.

Now let's talk about the baby Nautilus' interior design because it gets a list of changes this year. The mid-SUV has a new dashboard oriented horizontally that allows the driver to enjoy the sight of the new center console design that includes a larger touch screen, and it's made from more luxurious materials than its older brother. The 2019 model has a push-button shifter; the automaker decided to switch for a piano-style one, similar to the shifters the other Lincoln models include.

And because Nautilus comes to life in a high-tech world, Lincoln didn't forget to add some new technological updates to meet the drivers' needs. It's packed with a 13.2-inch touchscreen attached above the newly redesigned dashboard and a SYNC 4 infotainment system. The latest model will also have a Phone as a Key feature, so the drivers can open the car using their smartphone instead of the key gob. The Nautilus from 2021 includes standard features like satellite radio, wi-fi hot spot, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and over-the-air updates. Buyers can also opt for extra features like wireless charging, navigation, and a high-end audio system.

What makes the latest model special is the new range of hues. Drivers can purchase it in a Black Label trim. It comes in two unique themes, flight and chalet. The Black Label version comes with Venetian leather upholstery, adaptive suspension, a powerful V6 engine, an Alcantara headliner, and many tech improvements the older model didn't include.

Now let's check what Nautilus has under the hood. Lincoln decided to offer two engine options for the 2021 version. The standard cars will include a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 250 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. It also includes front-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The buyers can also buy it with all-wheel drive. Lincoln also provides a turbocharged 2.7- liter V6 engine with 335 horsepower.

All Lincoln Nautilus released this year include the Lincoln Co-Pilot360, with a safety suite that integrates automatic high beams, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane keep assist, and pedestrian detection. If the buyer affords, they can opt for the Lincoln co-pilot360 Plus with extra features like adaptive steering, adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera, and an automated parking system.

As expected, because the new model brings many new upgrades, it's price will be higher than the current version. The standard Lincoln black label's price can start at $43,000 and go up to over $65.000, depending on the features the buyer asks for and the destination.

If you want to purchase the latest Nautilus model, you need to get in touch with a dealership that sells Lincoln cars. Here is a small guide to help you buy a new vehicle in safe conditions.

Guide to pick the best dealership to buy a new Lincoln Nautilus

Lincoln dealerships are switching to an online approach to sell cars, and if this is the first time you purchase a new vehicle, it can prove an overwhelming process. But you already know what car model you want, and therefore it's easier to filter the dealerships because not everyone sells this model. But, you still have to decide what color and features you prefer, and how much you're willing to pay for it. Before contacting the dealer, consider your financing options because you need to know how you are going to pay for Nautilus. Whether you loan money for a bank or need low-credit financing from the dealer, the company you work with makes a huge difference. When you visit dealership websites, look for financing types, they accept to determine their ideal client.

It isn't worth engaging in the buying process with a dealer only to find out that they don't allow the financing option you prefer. Figure this ahead of time, and it'll help you cut down the list of dealers you can work with.

Treat this process as any other online shopping experience. Look for reviews for the dealerships on your list. Check their websites and visit third-party directories that provide information about local dealers. Read both positive and negative reviews to understand what kind of experience you should expect when working with them. A few negative reviews shouldn't put you off because even the best companies have unsatisfied customers. They cannot make everyone happy because they address a target audience that's only a market segment. No Lincoln dealer is perfect in the auto world, but the reviews can offer you a sense of what other clients have experienced when buying from them.

Once you know these details, find the three closest dealerships that sell Lincoln Nautilus, email them to provide you with quotes, and pick the offer with the lowest price. Now you can drive around in your new car.