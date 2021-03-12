Maserati commemorates the Bora, the brand's first mid-mounted rear engine road vehicle. The story of the model spans through 50 years and marks a new dawn for the automobile manufacturer: Bora features a unique engine position that later becomes a standard for other manufacturers.

The first model made its world debut at the Geneva International Motor show on 11th March 1971 and provided the backdrop for the Bora, produced until 1978. There were a total of 564 vehicles built.

Back in the day, the Maserati team asked Giorgetto Giugiaro of Italdesign to come up with a mid-mounted rear engine sporty automobile that provides enhanced performance, but also elegance and advanced safety features. The engine the vehicle received was the tried and test 4,700 cc V8 unit with 310hp at 6,000rpm and was mounted lengthways on the subframe installed on the monocoque.

Along with the distinctive setup, the vehicle also received retractable headlights to prevent aerodynamic lag, independent suspension for all wheels, disc brakes, telescopic suspension dampers and a five-speed gearbox.

All these features enhance the vehicle's comfort and pleasure of driving an allow for a top speed of 280km/h.

SEE ALSO: Jaguar Classic showcases the limited E-Type 60 Collection

What is also special about the Bora is that the entire project was a futuristic one and included an exterior design that completely resembles this approach. Bora proudly showcases a futuristic low and slender body stance with tapered front-end with rectangular air vents, sleek sides and a truncated tail.