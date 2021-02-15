Maserati GB welcomes the start of the New Year with the introduction of the highly specified and desirable Sportivo Special Edition, available on the iconic marque's Levante SUV and Ghibli saloon models.

Now in Maserati dealerships across the UK, the Sportivo Special Edition comes in two distinct and highly equipped variants, ‘Sportivo' and ‘Sportivo X'. While both trims offer customers a host of additional features, Sportivo X, takes the offering even further to create something truly desirable.

Both trim levels are exclusive to Maserati's two most sought-after models, Levante V6 350HP and the recently introduced Ghibli Hybrid 330HP.

All four Sportivo Special Editions, feature fixed specifications and give customers the choice of three stylish exterior metallic paint colour options; Grigio Maratea, Blu Emozione and Nero Ribelle.

Maserati Levante V6 Sportivo Special Edition Well-equipped as standard, the Levante SUV has its luxury sporting credentials enhanced further with the addition of 20" Efesto dark myron staggered alloy wheels with red brake callipers. In addition, the panoramic sunroof, black leather interior upholstery with tone-on-tone black stitching, aluminium paddle-shifters and 12-way power and heated front sport seats with driver seat memory are amongst the most notable standard features.

Maserati Levante V6 Sportivo X Special Edition Adding to the Levante Sportivo list of additions, no specification desire is left unanswered on Levante Sportivo X, with this model featuring the striking Maserati Nerissimo pack. The dark exterior features include black gloss front grille bars, dark exhaust tips, dark exterior finishing, black front and rear sport fascias with front inserts, front lower profile and rear diffuser in gloss black finish, and sport rear spoiler. In addition, full-LED adaptive Matrix headlights with anti-glare, 21" matte Anteo dark design staggered alloys with bold red brake callipers add a further dimension to the Levante's head turning looks.

As for the interior, driver and passengers will enjoy the full premium leather interior with red contrast stitching, heated and ventilated front sports seats and heated sport steering wheel (ideal for the cold winter months), panoramic sunroof, soft door close system and sports pedals in brushed stainless steel. Comfort and safety of occupants is also paramount, with the inclusion of the Driver Assistance Pack Plus, which comes with adaptive cruise control, blind spot assist, surround view camera, traffic sign assist, active driver assist and pedestrian recognition.

Maserati's easy access pack which includes extended keyless entry, kick sensor power tailgate and Homelink also comes as standard on Levante Sportivo X.

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Sportivo Special Edition A masterful combination of style, sportiness, innovation and luxury, the well-equipped as standard Ghibli gains even more distinctiveness thanks to the Sportivo Special Edition trim. Features include; Maserati's Nerissimo styling pack, gloss black 20" Urano alloy wheels, extended leather interior upholstery, aluminium paddle-shifters, 12-way power and heated front sport seats with driver seat memory, black piano high gloss wood interior trim and rear-view camera.

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Sportivo X Special Edition As would be expected from the range topping Special Edition of the Ghibli Hybrid, this model is even more highly specified and embraces innovation, comfort and self-expression. Like Sportivo, Sportivo X comes with the Nerissimo styling package which gives Ghibli an unrivalled standout road presence.

In addition, this model comes with Skyhook active damping suspension system and the Driver Assistance Pack Plus - adding to the overall performance, handling and safety. Full-LED adaptive Matrix headlights and 21" gloss black Titano forged alloy wheels add to the head turning factor.

From an interior experience point of view additional occupant comforts include ventilated and heated front seats as well as a heated leather sport steering wheel. Full premium leather interior upholstery with red contrast stitching, wireless charger, soft close doors and sports pedals in brushed stainless steel completes the Special Edition in style.

All models feature Maserati's new generation multimedia system called MIA (Maserati Intelligent Assistant), which can be personalised with your specific preferences. Customers will also be able to take advantage of Maserati's new connected services (via the Maserati Connect App) which includes over the air firmware updates, connected traffic & travel services, Alexa home to vehicle, and Maserati Guard theft alarm notification & stolen vehicle assist. Maserati's three service Premium Service Plan, which is standard across all Sportivo models, adds even further to owner peace of mind.

All models are now available across the Maserati GB dealer network. The Maserati Sportivo Special Edition range is available on Personal Contract Hire from £640 a month plus initial rental*.