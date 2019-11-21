Celebrating its US premiere today at Los Angeles Auto Show, Mercedes-Benz Design team presents the "Vision Mercedes Simplex", a sculpture embodying the heritage and future of the luxury brand. The Exclusive machine symbolizes the transition into a new era of design and technology and at the same time pays homage to the historical legacy and the birth of the brand.

The "Vision Mercedes Simplex" recalls the historic event of unveiling the very first Mercedes machines back in the early 1900s and at the same time showcases futuristic ideas about how the brand would develop automobiles in the future.

The concept machine itself reinterprets the historic Simplex as a two-seater with freestanding wheels, an alternative drive, next-gen User Interface system and sexy design. The body is dominated by horizontal alignment and a monocoque amid the four large wheels, which, altogether, form the outer points of the vehicle. Additionally, the transparent trims on the wheels reflect lightness and efficiency, as do the aerodynamic surface areas between the front wheels and the vehicle body. The entire sculpture is based on the interplay between clearly and powerfully drawn surfaces and precise technical details.

Furthermore, the radiator blends a dominant frame in rose gold – a reminiscent of the bronze radiator grille of the historic example. At the same time, the decentralized wheel location components unite aesthetics and engineering artistry in an unique way. The windscreen has been omitted. This solution adds up to the sporty spirit of the exclusive machine. Also, the reversing lamps are horizontally integrated into the rear section and separate the upper section from the lower section of the exterior shell, which envelops the occupants like a protective shell.

In terms of interior, the entire cabin design pays homage to the successful history of Mercedes-Benz and adopts the DNA of the Simplex racing car. The engineers have managed to make a seamless transition between the exterior, interior and the User Experience software. This is particularly evident in the flowing, flute-like transition between the hood and instrument panel with its minimalistic interface.

Furthermore, the design of the steering column and the switches on the instrument panel were inspired both by motorcycles and nautical design. Luxury components can be seen in the numerous jewel-like details with their high-quality finish, for example, on the clock and instrument panel. Additionally, the fashion world is reflected in the interior with exclusive accessories like the high-quality openers for storage compartments. The bench seat is inspired by stylish furniture, the hand-made Chesterfield quilting denotes a contemporary interpretation of classic luxurious craftsmanship.

Enjoy!

Source: Mercedes-Benz