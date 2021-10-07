Are you looking for an alternative to Ford Rangers or Toyota Hilux?

You'll love the Mitsubishi Triton!

It is the third best-selling vehicle in the competitive ute market. Thanks to the four-wheel-drive system and 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine, it allows you to enjoy all-wheel traction on sealed surfaces.

If you look up Mitsubishi Triton reviews, you'll find that this vehicle offers similar configurations and specifications to the Hilux SR5 and Ranger XLT. These include two and four-wheel drive and single and dual cab.

The Triton also serves as the base model for the 2021 Pajero Sport, which has gained increased popularity as a family car.

Without further ado, let's dive into the features and functions of the Mitsubishi Triton.

Mitsubishi Triton Review in Detail

Safety

The Triton performs really well in terms of safety. It comes with seven airbags with side curtains on both rows, top-tether attachment points for a child seat, child locks for door and window, and a couple of ISOFIX.

Additionally, this vehicle offers several driver-assist features, such as:

Blind-spot monitoring

Cruise control

Auto high beam

Lane departure warning

Rear cross-traffic alert

Automatic rain-sensing wipers

Emergency brakes with pedestrian detection

Reversing camera

Parking sensors

Lane change assist

Hill-start assist

Apart from this, Mitsubishi Triton boasts Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation. This system kills the engine when the driver mistakenly engages Drive instead of reversing the car in the face of an obstacle.

Interior

Mitsubishi Triton's interior is elegant and sophisticated. It's quite simple but well-designed. The high-grade plastic panels fit perfectly to prevent rattling over bumpy roads. Moreover, multiple grab handles are installed throughout to help you get back up.

Some minor touches help take the car's interior up a notch. These include knee-height padding along the transmission tunnel, a luxe steering wheel with column-mounted rally car paddles, and black and silver plastic trim highlights.

The steering wheel allows telescopic adjustment, unlike the Ranger. You can't adjust the seat's height, though. Furthermore, the pews are well-trimmed in tight cloth.

The Triton offers several storage spots, including an open cubby in front of the gear shifter, cup holders, massive door bins, a deep centre console, and a glove box. Apart from this, the analogue driver instruments are easy to navigate. The screen in between displays system settings and trip data. The car doesn't have a digital speedo, though.

The Bluetooth phone works really well for highway calls. On the other hand, the reversing camera offers high-resolution results. While the driver sits a little closer to the passenger than usual, there's enough room for your head, shoulder, legs, and knees.

Additional Amenities

Two USB points

Controlled air vents in the roof

Gran handles

Bright reading lights

Folding overhead handles

Cabin

The Triton's cabin doesn't have anything extraordinary. The star feature has to be the Lancer Evo paddle shifters on the steering column. They're durable and high-quality with sound ergonomics.

Engine

The 2.4-litre engine of the Triton produces 133 kW power at 3500 rpm and 430 Nm torque at 2500 rpm. The manual transmission comes with a six-speed gearbox. The automatic models have paddle shifters mounted on the columns.

Thanks to the lockable rear diff, you may use the Mitsubishi Triton for a part-time four-wheel drive for off-roading. There are slim chances of the spinning of the airborne tyre and the jacking of the grounded tyre.

Under the Triton's bonnet, you'll also find the Super-Select II 4WD system with rear-drive (2H), four-wheel drive with a locked diff (4H Lc), and low range with locked diff (4L Lc).

The GLS models also have a 4H/ 4x4 setting that doesn't lock the centre diff. Instead, it controls the torque flow using the car's brain to enable you to enjoy the ride without worrying about the winding-up of the transmission.

Tech Features

Keyless entry

USB ports

Dual-zone climate control

An infotainment system with a seven-inch touchscreen (compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay)

Fuel Economy

The Mitsubishi Triton has a fuel efficiency of 8.6 litres per 100 km. However, you may notice a drop to 8.9 or 11.7 litres per 100 km after traveling 800 km.

Towing Capacity

With a braked trailer, the Triton can tow no more than 3,100 kg. The gross combined mass is around 5,885 tonnes. All in all, the vehicle maintains the perfect balance between payload and towing capacity.

Drive Quality

Since the Triton's engine is quiet and well-refined with a vibration-free body and steering wheel, you can expect to enjoy smooth rides on various terrains.

Apart from this, the Super Select system allows you to switch between two-wheel drive and four-wheel drives, even when you're cruising at 100 km/hour. This means you don't have to fret over adapting to weather changes and unexpected road conditions on the go.

The rear diff lock, in combination with the four drive settings, ensures that the Mitsubishi Triton can handle smooth urban roads as well as uneven and potentially dangerous terrains that offer no grip.

Moreover, the steering wheel is highly sensitive and responsive to speed. It feels light when parking the car and is likely to get firmer as the speed increases.

The bottom line is that you can expect to ride comfortably in the Mitsubishi Triton every day.

Final Verdict

So, is the Mitsubishi Triton worth investing in?

You hopefully have a clear understanding of the specifications of the vehicle now. We urge you to read Mitsubishi Triton reviews as well, but the final decision will be yours.

This vehicle is ideal for people looking to buy a phenomenal four-wheel-drive dual cab with a guarantee of reliability and performance. See if your unique requirements, preferences, and interests align with the specifications mentioned herein.

If yes, you'd be glad to know that the Triton is an affordable vehicle that offers excellent value for money. Another benefit is that Mitsubishi offers a 10-year servicing plan at a capped price along with a warranty.

So, what are you waiting for?

The Mitsubishi Triton is a powerful vehicle that you can rely on for comfortable, smooth, stress-free rides for years to come.