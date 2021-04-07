Machnes can break down from time to time for various reasons. Therefore, besides minding the manuals of operation, a good driver should also be aware of gas and routine maintenance. Being aware of these routine procedures will help not only to keep your vehicle in good condition, but also to keep your passengers safe.There are a range of common issues that can occur with your vehicle. Here, we take a look at the things that are mostly likely to happen to your car—and what to do about them.

While some of these you can resolve yourself, some fixes will need the help of professionals like Quicker mobile mechanics. Also, this depends on what kind of car you have, as some are easier to DIY than others. A new car

Why is my indicator clicking fast?

If you're indicating as normal, but the indicator is clicking/ flashing twice as fast, that's the sign that one of your bulbs has blown. This is a risk to your safety, as well as everyone else on the road, so resolve it fast. If you want to DIY, drive to your local car parts supplier and grab a salesperson. They can advise which light is out, and then sell you a replacement.

A mechanic should be able to replace this on the spot, so it's always an option to drive to your nearest garage and see if they can help you out. Some vehicles need you to remove the whole light assembly to replace the bulb, which can make it tricky for the non-technical person.

My car doesn't turn on, at all

If your car isn't even turning on, then your battery might be dead. A battery should last five to six years, around 100,000km, but after that there will be a decrease in performance. A flat battery could be a result of leaving your car switched on for an extended period while parked. You might also have left your car a week or two without using it, now it drains in a day or two, and a jumpstart simply doesn't last.

You can buy a new battery and install it yourself, if mechanically minded, or it should be a simple process for your mechanic. There are also other issues that may be affecting the longevity of the battery, so a mechanic will also check things like the alternator to ensure everything is running the way it should be.

My brakes are squealing

Brakes have a limited life span, and they will wear out over time. If they are squealing or squeaking, or maybe your brake pedal has gone soft, get it looked at as soon as possible by a mechanic. If you've just driven through a dusty road or muddy puddle, there may be stones or dirt caught up, but they generally self-resolve within a few minutes.

Brakes are vital because they help ensure safe stopping and unnecessary noise that may be uncomfortable. Don't put off this essential repair because the fault might end up becoming even bigger. In the same way, don't attempt to repair it yourself unless you have some expertise on the same. Trying some DIYs on your brake system might only make things worse and, at the end of the day, you'll find yourself spending more than necessary.

The steering wheel is shuddering or shaking

Are you experiencing some vibrations while driving, difficulty turning the wheel, a loose steering wheel or a vehicle that seems to pull to one side while driving? There could be several reasons for such. For one, it could be damaged wheel bearings, suspension, or tyre problems. You should never underestimate the importance of pumping your tires with the correct PSI. If you've already done this and still facing some issues, then you might need to go to a mechanic.

Engine lights are on

The check engine light is formally a signal from a car engine computer that something is wrong. It could either mean a minor issue like a faulty gas cap or a severe problem like a misfiring engine. It is a bit of a no-brainer, especially in more modern cars that diagnose the fault themselves. There are over 200 different warning codes, so a trip to the mechanic should give you a quick diagnosis. Whether you're low on oil or there's something more complex going on, the car should tell you all the answers.

My car is spluttering/ chugging

This could be a few different things, and they aren't all catastrophic. It could be as simple as changing a fuel filter, bad spark plugs/ connections, and a fault distributor cap. A leak in the vacuum system could contribute to rough running too. While this isn't dangerous to drive around town, you could be damaging the engine further, and it could cause problems at high speeds, so get it checked out sooner rather than later.

My headlights are dim

Drivers highly depend on headlights in areas with low visibility. A dim headlight could result from a faulty bulb or loose connection. You can either replace the bulb or fix the link. At times, external conditions such as weather could contribute to a dim headlight. Time to clean those headlights back to bright again- and it's as simple as cleaning your plastic. Over time, plastic breaks down in sunlight, the plastic gets dirty, scratches build up, and it starts to make the headlights look foggy.

First, wash headlights with soapy water to remove all obvious dirt and dust. There's a couple of options; either use an abrasive cleaner or toothpaste to clean the plastic, or you can go for a professional finish. If the scratches are deep, you can use very fine wet sandpaper. You can then use an abrasive compound and use a drill with a headlight cleaning attachment to apply and buff those scratches out quickly.

My fuel mileage is worse than it used to be

There are many ways that your car is getting less mileage to the litre. Some mechanical, some not. Firstly, clean your car, and remove all extra junk from inside. If you've been hauling a bunch of books around, it makes the car heavier and requires more fuel. Then, make sure the tyres are at the correct PSI. Make sure there's been nothing added to the exterior of the car to stop aerodynamics, such as a roof rack.

If that is all fine, it's time for a trip to the mechanic. They may recommend replacing the air filter, spark plugs, or any number of any other small changes and repairs. It's always advisable to take your car for inspection in a year or two to ensure all the parts are working correctly.

Some basic car maintenance goes a long way

Spending some time and money on your car now may go a long way to saving money in future. Addressing basic car needs now means the repairs are likely to be far less catastrophic than if you ignore that weird clunking sound and hope it goes away. So keep your tyres at the correct PSI and get them rotated, make sure the oil and water levels are correct, and while you're at it, ensure your car insurance is up to date. Regular maintenance helps maintain efficient fuel consumption and perfect performance and safety on the road. You can get an online quote here.