The annual MOT test is a legal requirement in the UK to assess the safety and roadworthiness of a vehicle, but what about in other countries around the world? There are a number of equivalent tests around the world which have both similarities and differences. Keep reading for all that you need to know.

The MOT - UK

Starting with the MOT, this is an annual test in the UK and a legal requirement for vehicles over 3 years old. The MOT check involves many tests on your car, including the brakes, fuel system, lights, mirrors exhaust and windscreen wipers. Cars need to have a valid MOT at all times and if your car fails you will need to pay for repairs and have it tested again, which is why motorists always need to get their car ready for the test.

JCI Inspection - Japan

The Japanese equivalent is the JCI inspection or "shaken" as it is more commonly known. The key difference is that it is less frequent with new cars requiring the inspection every 3 years and then every 2 years thereafter.

Safety Certificate - Australia

The Australian system is quite different and varies between state and territory. In most cases, a safety certificate is required when a car is being sold, over a certain age or has been written off.

Variations - The USA

The USA varies state by state but there are only 15 states that have a periodic safety inspection program. Many states have a Smog Check, which is a biennial check testing a vehicle's excessive emissions are in accordance with state and federal guidelines.

Controle Technique - France

In France, they have a roadworthiness test for vehicles over the age of 4 with a certificate that lasts 2 years. This is called Controle Technique and is a similar test to the MOT.

Hauptuntersuchung - Germany

The German system is similar to the UK MOT with the Hauptuntersuchung (HU) program. The test can only be done at authorized centers and, like France, must be completed every two years - punishment may include both a fine and points on your license.

ITV - Spain

The ITV roadworthiness inspection in Spain involves cars over the age of 4 being tested every two years until the age of 10, after which are tested annually. This test is similar to the MOT in that it covers just about every feature of the car and repairs must be made before the ITV is issued.

It is clear that there are similarities with the MOT around the world (particularly in Europe), but also most places do not test as frequently as the UK. This could change in the future, but there is also a case for an annual safety check as the UK has the safest roads in the world (although there is more to be done).

It is clear that there are similarities with the MOT around the world (particularly in Europe), but also most places do not test as frequently as the UK. This could change in the future, but there is also a case for an annual safety check as the UK has the safest roads in the world (although there is more to be done).