Car sharing, ride sharing and subscription models will overtake ownership in some parts of the world, recent car use analysis suggests.

It's a bold claim, but one that arguably has firm foundations, especially with the rising personal and Government-level awareness around climate change and push for radical action around the world.

Ownership and rental are no longer the only two routes to car use and there are signs people are showing increasing interest in following one of the alternatives.

Japanese developer offers house buyers car sharing service membership instead of parking spaces

A survey by Deloitte Tohmatsu Group of ride-hailing users fund more than half of respondents in Japan aged under 44 regarded car ownership as unnecessary - something that has caught the attention of housebuilders struggling to maximise the available development space.

Buyers of homes on a new development in Tokyo are being awarded with membership to a car sharing scheme instead of a parking space, Nikkei Asian Review recently reported.

The move has allowed the developer to avoid having to build an additional three stories to create parking spaces and as a result the cost of the build and therefore the purchase price of the homes are lower than comparable houses.

It may well be something that catches on as more than half of condo residents in the Tokyo metropolitan area are reported not to use the garages or parking spaces they have.

Rise of ride hailing platforms and public transport efficiency

Ride hailing platforms, such as Singapore-based Grab, are building their services and visibility. They allow some of the convenience of owning a car without any ongoing commitment.

Grab has features to allow sharing a taxi fare with someone else travelling in the same direction and to find car pooling opportunities.

Singapore is viewed as having one of the world's most efficient public transport systems too and has ever ambitious and world-leading plans, most recently outlined in its Land Transport Plan 2040, which aims to add even more train lines, cycle routes and further bus mobility - another potential blow to car ownership.

Airbnb for cars app

An app that allows car owners to list and make their vehicles available for short term rental is said to be on the rise in parts of Europe.

Netherlands-based SnappCar is like Airbnb for cars and means users can enjoy the benefits of having access to a vehicle for a short period whilst owners earn from their cars when they would otherwise have been idle.

Whilst it obviously requires some people to own their own cars the shared use may well see occasional car users deciding not to shell out for their own vehicle.

Does all this really point to an end to car ownership?

In some circumstances, perhaps, according to Dr Matthew Niblett, director of Britain's Independent Transport Commission.

He has said: "The fact is, particularly in urban areas, we don't need to use the car a great deal. If you are not driving above a certain number of miles then it is becoming expensive to own a car in urban areas.

"The idea of the car being a status symbol and something that is essential to own, is less strong than it used to be."

Niv Calderon, Tech blogger and business and marketing strategist, agrees: "By 2030, people will have been born into the ride-sharing/car-sharing economy, just like people who are today 15 and grew up not knowing a world without smartphones.

"I think 'usership' and 'subscription' models will eventually overtake traditional car ownership in some parts of the world."