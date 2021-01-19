The New Fiat 500 has taken its first award win in the UK, being crowned Car of the Year and Best Small Electric Car by DrivingElectric.

Judges praised the car for its stylish exterior design, interior filled with the latest technology and its usable range of up to 199 miles. Tipping the panel further in favour of the New 500 for Car of the Year, however, was its affordability with a price tag starting from £19,995 (inc. PiCG) for the entry-level Action trim.

Richard Ingram, editor, DrivingElectric said, "The winner of our Car of the Year title has to be more than just a good electric car: it needs to move the game on in a big way and really stand out from the competition. The brand new, electric-only Fiat 500 does just that, with its tastefully updated styling, high-tech interior and usable pure-electric range. The icing on this impressive cake is a satisfyingly affordable price: the new Fiat 500 starts from less than £20,000 – and as such, is a truly worthy winner of DrivingElectric's overall Car of the Year."

Francesco Vanni, country manager, Fiat and Abarth, said, "We are very excited to be launching the New 500 and winning awards even before the first UK customer deliveries have been made is testament to the hard work of our engineers and designers. We can't wait for our customers to try it out for themselves when cars arrive early next year."