Just as New C3 arrives in UK showrooms, Citroën is proud to introduce its latest campaign, ‘New C3, Life is More Beautiful in Colour', designed to highlight the breadth of customization available on the brand's most popular model. New Citroën C3 features up to 97 possible personalization combinations across color packs, roof colors, interior ambiances as well as new 16-inch ‘Helix' and 17-inch ‘Vector' diamond-cut alloy wheel designs.

Produced by Greg Ohrel, the film combines creative editing techniques and special effects as the New Citroën C3 drives across a city. Using a zoom-in/zoom-out technique with quick transitions, the various color options on the New C3 are shown as part of a dynamic environment. The soundtrack for the film is by The Indigos, aptly titled "Color the City" with singer Jessie Fasano providing the vocals.

True to Citroën's "Inspired By You" philosophy, the New C3 is Citroën's most customizable C3 to date. Customers have a choice of coordinated color packs centered around four bi-tone roof colors (Onyx Black, Sport Red, Opal White, and Anodised Emerald), these can then be paired with a choice of three roof decors (Red, Techwood, and Emerald). In addition to the wide range of roof colors and decors, two new body colors – Elixir Red and Spring Blue – and a new ‘Techwood' interior ambiance are also available. Citroën's innovative side Airbump® panels have also been redesigned for New C3 and feature a colorful insert that customers can choose as part of the Colour Pack.

Available in three trim levels, ‘Feel', ‘Flair' and ‘Flair Plus', New C3 comes standard with Airbump® side door panels, EcoLED headlights, 3D rear light signature, 7-inch capacitive touchscreen with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto, 2/3 – 1/3 split-folding rear bench, Cruise Control and speed limiter, lane departure warning, speed sign recognition and recommendation, and Coffee Break Alert.

‘Flair' specification, as featured in the film, enjoys additional specification including 16-inch ‘Helix' alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, automatic lights, and wipers as well as an Onyx Black bi-tone roof as standard. Also showcased in the campaign film is range-topping ‘Flair Plus' specification that boasts 17-inch Vector' alloy wheels, dark tinted rear windows, Citroën Connect Nav, reversing camera, Active Safety Brake, as well as a unique ‘Techwood' interior ambiance and Advanced Comfort seats to give armchair-like comfort with a clever blend of high density and textured foam for unrivaled comfort.

Souad Wrixen, Citroën UK's Marketing Director, said: "With the New Citroën C3 available to order and test drive, we are very happy to release this new film that showcases the wide number of color and personalization options. Customers have up to 97 different personalization options available, meaning there is a New C3 to suit all tastes and styles. It is also launched with 2 new exciting colors, Elixir Red and Spring Blue that are bound to become very popular in this dynamic segment."